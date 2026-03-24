🚌 The new Coastal Cruiser shuttle launches Memorial Day, connecting Cape May to the Wildwoods with wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

🍷 Riders can hop on and off all day at popular stops, including Hawk Haven, Cape May Winery, Behr Brewing, and Nauti Spirits.

💵 Tickets start at $40/day with discounts for multi-day passes, making it easy to explore the shore without driving or parking stress.

CAPE MAY — Just in time for summer, there is a new shuttle that will run between select wineries, breweries, and distilleries from Cape May to the Wildwoods.

It’s called the Coastal Cruiser, a seasonal hop-on, hop-off shuttle experience that opens Memorial Day weekend, designed to help travelers explore the best of Lower Cape May County, without the hassle of driving or parking.

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Coastal cruiser connects riders to various wineries, breweries and distilleries from Cape May to the Wildwoods this summer (Coastal Cruiser) Coastal cruiser connects riders to various wineries, breweries and distilleries from Cape May to the Wildwoods this summer (Coastal Cruiser) loading...

Coastal Cruiser launches to connect Cape May, Wildwoods, and local breweries

Starting at Atlantic Avenue and E. Cedar Avenue in Wildwood, the Coastal Cruiser routes bring riders to some of the area’s favorite stops on its continuous loop, including Hawk Haven Vineyard, Cape May Winery, Turdo Vineyards, Willow Creek Winery, Behr Brewing Company, MudHen Brewery, Cape May Brewery Tasting Room, and Nauti Spirits Distillery.

The shuttle also offers special coastal stops to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and Cape May County Airport. The day wraps up at Cape May Rotary Park in downtown historic Cape May, right in the heart of town.

(Cape May Winery via Facebook) (Cape May Winery via Facebook) loading...

Hop-on, hop-off shuttle makes exploring the shore easy and fun

The south route runs from The Wildwoods to Cape May, and vice versa for the north route.

The shuttle runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, running on a continuous loop between all locations. The estimated loop is 20 to 30 minutes per stop.

It’s so easy to use the new Coastal Cruiser. All you have to do is buy a day pass ticket online. Start at any stop. Ride unlimited all day. Hop off for tastings and sightseeing, then hop back on the cruiser when you’re ready.

Mudhen Brewing (Google Street View) Mudhen Brewing (Google Street View) loading...

Affordable day passes let visitors explore wineries, breweries, and distilleries

Riders pay one daily fee to hop on and off all day, so they don’t have to worry about driving, parking, or planning.

Riders who book multiple days will receive $5 off each additional day, and the discount applies to the second day and beyond.

So, for example, one day costs $40 to ride the cruiser. But, if you book two days, it’s $40 for the first day, and $35 for the second day. If you book three days, it’s $40 for the first day, and $35 for each of the two following days, and so on.

Only one carry-on bag per rider is included at no charge, and it must be a TSA-approved carry-on size.

Additional baggage is $25 per bag. Bikes are $35 per bike.

Have fun discovering more of the shore this summer.

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