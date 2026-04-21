Can you smell it in the air? Summer is almost here.

Soon we’ll hear the waves crash on the sand, we’ll witness seagulls steal French fries from unsuspecting victims, and we’ll smell our favorite boardwalk treats like funnel cake or cotton candy.

If those thoughts don’t inspire you to be pumped for the summer season, maybe this will: one of our own Garden State boardwalks was just named the best in the nation by USA Today.

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The publication recently put out their 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2026, looking across the nation for the top boardwalks.

Once a list was compiled by travel experts, the general public voted for their favorite spot. Nominees included boardwalks from across the nation, including New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Delaware, Maine, and California.

Coming in at No. 1?

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Wildwoods Boardwalk

This is the second year in a row that the Wildwoods Boardwalk has received the No. 1 spot on the list. Deservedly so, in my opinion, what isn’t there to love?

It has three separate piers with over 100 rides, two waterparks, games, arcades, shops where you can get unique T-shirts, and, of course, the famous tram cars that run up and down the boards yelling at you.

”Watch the tram car, please!”

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"It’s an incredible honor to see the Wildwoods’ Boardwalk named the best in the nation for a second consecutive year. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes from the visitors, residents, and devoted fans who hold the Wildwoods close to their hearts," said Louis M. Belasco, Executive Director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

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Three other New Jersey boardwalks made the 10Best list, with Boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach coming in at number 10, the Atlantic City Boardwalk taking the fifth place spot and Ocean City Boardwalk getting third place.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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