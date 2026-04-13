This must-see NJ town ranked as one of the best in the Northeast

As exciting as it can be to visit huge, busy cities, some people (myself included) prefer the peacefulness and beauty of a small town, especially in the Northeast.

Sure, I’m a born and raised Jersey girl so there’s some bias there, but I think we’ve earned the right to brag about our cute towns!

The experts and readers of USA Today seem to agree. The publication just released their top ten list of best small towns in the Northeast.

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The ten towns, each with a population of fewer than 25,000 people, were each nominated by an expert panel and voted by USA Today’s readers as the top places to go.

Voters took into consideration each town’s historic charm, gorgeous scenery, cultural attractions, and local cuisine.

The Garden State is represented on the list by Cape May, known as “America’s first seaside resort.”

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Cape May, NJ

If you’ve never been to Cape May, “picturesque,” doesn’t even begin to describe it. The Victorian homes that line the quaint streets make you feel like you’re in a painting.

“Touring these homes is a must-do,” according to USA Today, ”as is visiting the beach, wandering the old fashioned boardwalk, eating salt water taffy, and visiting the Harriet Tubman Museum.”

While you’re enjoying the sun and the sand, be sure to look for dolphins, You can often see them not too far from the shore.

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What to do in Cape May

Other iconic places to stop at are the Cape May Lighthouse and the Cape May County Zoo.

There are also a number of local breweries and wineries that are great for stopping for something to sip on while you enjoy the Jersey summer weather.

More on them below…

If you’ve never been to the beautiful shore town, here are some recommendations of place to see.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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