How ‘bougie’ is NJ compared to other states? Oh, Queen, very!

Drop some lyrics to Iggy Azalea’s “I’m So Fancy” and buckle up for this one.

How fancy, how bougie, do you think New Jersey is? I mean, how long have we been referred to as the armpit of America? How long have we been the butt of nasty jokes? We’re just smokestacks and factories and ugliness, right?

Wrong.

According to a study that was put out by BestWallClock, a site where you’ll find things like luxurious Rolex products, New Jersey is in the top 10 most bougie states. Yes, little ol’ us.

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The study evaluated 10 signs of an upscale lifestyle across every state.

It looked at elements such as high-end home values, the percentage of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually, the availability of designer retail and luxury lounges, and the number of top-tier spas and country clubs.

It also factored in online interest in luxury experiences along with the number of four- and five-star hotels, highlighting which states best blend wealth, demand, and premium amenities.

Ooo la la! Soooo bougie.

SEE ALSO: Why Jersey City is now the most luxurious city in America

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Hey, I’m laughing as I write this, to be honest. I mean, I hang out at Rocky’s in Rahway and wear Wrangler shirts from Walmart.

But don’t go by me. Because according to this report, the Garden State is the 9th most bougie, luxurious state.

It’s not just Alpine, Short Hills, and Montclair that are accounting for this.

We have high salaries and expensive homes across the state and enough people are appreciating the finer things in life like high-end spas and five-star hotels and country clubs that we scored where we did.

SEE ALSO: Old Bridge is getting a hidden luxury bar

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The bougiest of all states though?

That would be California. The least bougie state where people have simpler tastes? Oklahoma.

If you feel good about all this, to each their own. You’ll still find me at the end of the bar by the front door at Rocky’s.

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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