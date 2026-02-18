Tired of the same old thing? Want to feel like you walked into a black-and-white movie in the Prohibition era of the 1920s? Have I got something for you.

A new Jersey spot

Coming soon to New Jersey is a club that kind of hopes you don’t find them. It’s going to be called OLS, short for Our Little Secret, and it’s a speakeasy-style luxury lounge.

Imagine a place so confident you’ll love it inside that it doesn’t advertise itself by putting a sign on the street. Or even on the door. It will be completely unmarked. Literally a blank, easy to miss, solid plain door. It will look like a forgotten vestige of the building. But if you know to open it, you’re in for a great time.

Behind the door

Behind that door, you’ll find the luxurious combination of granite, woodwork, a marble bar, cool lighting, and great drinks with a throwback vibe.

It’s in Old Bridge, and it’s going to be connected to the restaurant next door, Madison Modern Social. Frank Brusco and Demetri Rexinis own that restaurant and are quietly putting the finishing touches on the secret lair. You’ll be able to access it from inside the restaurant through a sneaky secret entrance, or from that completely disguised entrance on the street. Good luck figuring it out. You’ve been challenged.

You’ll find Madison Modern Social at 3801 Route 9 in Old Bridge. You’ll find Our Little Secret next door if you’re meant to. No word on an opening date, according to nj.com.