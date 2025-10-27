One of our unique Garden State talents is eating fast food while driving. I’m not sure this happens as often in other states as it does here, but let’s be honest — eating fast food might just be the original form of “distracted driving.”

From drive-thru burgers to healthy fast-casual in New Jersey

Over the past couple of decades, though, we’ve seen more healthy fast-casual options pop up. Grabbing a salad or stir-fry is a big step up from the usual drive-thru fare — and since it’s nearly impossible to eat a salad while driving, it’s a healthier and safer choice!

Photo by litoon dev on Unsplash Photo by litoon dev on Unsplash loading...

How Honeygrow became New Jersey’s stir-fry obsession

A few years back, while in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, I discovered Honeygrow — a Philly-based chain that launched in 2012. They quietly expanded into New Jersey, opening their first Garden State location in Cherry Hill in 2016. Their stir-fry options are perfect for lunch — my go-tos are the Red Coconut Curry and Sesame Garlic. And when I’m feeling adventurous, I’ll create my own! If I’m craving a salad instead, I love the Buffalo Chicken or the crunchy Kale Chicken Caesar.

Since 2016, Honeygrow has grown well beyond Camden County, with current New Jersey locations in Marlton, Moorestown, New Brunswick, Old Bridge, Toms River, and Hamilton.

Six new Honeygrow restaurants coming soon to New Jersey

And now, there’s even more good news: six new Honeygrow restaurants are on the way! These openings mean new jobs and more opportunities for awesome, healthy lunches, snacks, and dinners across the state.

While opening dates haven’t been announced yet, look for new locations coming soon to Montvale, Watchung, Kearny, Cedar Knolls, Woodbridge, and North Brunswick.

“New Jersey has been at the core of our growth strategy for over a decade,” said Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Honeygrow. “It’s a vibrant market filled with loyal customers who share our love for great food made with care. Each new location brings us closer to full coverage across the state.”

Here’s to healthier — and safer — eating in New Jersey!