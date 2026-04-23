🚨Woman 'affiliated' with Rutgers reports sexual assault in campus parking lot

🚨Police increase patrols but offer no suspect description

🚨Federal data shows multiple rape reports on Rutgers campuses in recent years

NEW BRUNSWICK — A woman reported being sexually assaulted in a parking lot at Rutgers University before dawn on Saturday.

Rutgers University police said the woman was approached by a man in Rutgers Lot 26 on Bartlett Street between 5 and 5:30 a.m. while she was standing outside her vehicle. After a conversation, they got into her vehicle where she was assaulted, she told police.

Police did not provide a description of the man. Extra patrols have been added to the area.

The woman was described only as being affiliated with the university, meaning she could be a student or worker.

Map shows Parking Lot 26 at Rutgers University New Brunswick Map shows Parking Lot 26 at Rutgers University New Brunswick (Rutgers) loading...

Ongoing campus safety concerns

Lot 26 is located behind the College Avenue Student Center. While a permit is required to use the lot it is often used for visitor and special event parking, according to the university website.

Rutgers police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 848-932-8025.

The U.S. Department of Education's Campus Safety and Security website shows that in 2023, the last year statistics are available, there were 14 reported rapes on campus, 10 in on-campus student housing facilities and 2 non-campus.

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