🔥A gasoline tanker carrying 8,000 gallons burst into flames after a crash on Route 287

🔥One person was killed, 4 total injured, as more than 150 firefighters responded

🔥Interstate 287 and Route 27 closed after the fire spread into nearby woods

EDISON — A tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline collided with another vehicle on Route 287 and went up in flames on Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and two highways closed.

The collision around 6 a.m. immediately sent smoke and flames into the air around Exit 2 after a Jeep rear-ended the tanker near Exit 2 (Route 27), law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5. A person was trapped in the Jeep while another escaped. The fire also spread into the nearby woods along the highway.

Highways closed

State Police have closed Route 287 in both directions between Exit 1 (Route 1) and Route 27 between Bridge Street and Route 287.

The southbound lanes of Route 287 were reopened around 11:15 a.m.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi said that over 150 firefighters responded to the fire scene. He said a total of four people were injured in the fire.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Smoke from gasoline tanker fire on Route 287 north near Route 27 overpass in Edison Sun., May 17, 2026 Smoke from gasoline tanker fire on Route 287 north near Route 27 overpass in Edison, Sunday, May 17, 2026 (NJ DOT) loading...

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