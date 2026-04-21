🔵NJ councilwoman under fire for remarks about Mexicans and landscaping work

🔵Viral video shared by political groups fuels backlash across New Jersey

🔵 Comments came during discussion of grass cutting safety and maintenance

WILLINGBORO — A member of the Township Council is under fire for her comments about Mexicans and yard work.

In a clip of the April 7 Willingtoro Township Council meeting being shared on social media by the conservative groups New Jersey Project and Wake Up NJ, Councilwoman Rebecca Perrone says there are "certain cultures" that know how to handle landscaping.

"There's certain cultures of people that just know what they're doing and Mexicans know what to do with grass. I'm not kidding with you. Hire a firm. Get a firm. They know what to do with grass," Perrone, who is a Democrat and Black, said.

"They cut a big tree down by my house. All Mexicans. The tree was bigger than the Empire State Building, as far as I'm concerned. And they're not tall people. They know what to do with vegetation, grass, whether it's in the middle of the road, on the side of the road, on a corner."

The comments came during a presentation by public works director Bradley Chapman.

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'Don't say that'

As Perrone spoke, Councilman Nathaniel Anderson stood up from his spot on the dais, walked over to Perrone and spoke quietly to her before returning to his seat.

"Don't say that?" Perrone responded.

As Chapman tried to keep the presentation focused on maintenance and his problems trying to hire a company to cut the grass, Perrone recommended her landscaper but said she didn't know their race. Another member recommended that Perrone refrain from generalizing about races and ethnicities.

"To build the Empire State Building, you didn't have someone that cleans toilets, you have somebody who knows what they're doing and they're skilled," Perrone said. "You don't get pizza from the Chinese restaurant."

Perrone challenged anyone who had an issue with her speaking about a certain "culture of people" who know what they're doing with grass to sue her.

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