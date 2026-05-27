One of the best Renaissance Faires in the U.S. is returning to NJ

Hear ye! Hear ye! The New Jersey Renaissance Faire has kicked off its 18th season this May to make the Garden State a magical place.

Held at the Burlington County Fairgrounds, the Faire was named the No. 9 Renaissance Faire in the country by USA Today and you have the chance to experience it for yourself over the next few weekends.

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This season welcomes The Three Musketeers, along with traveling crowd-pleasers Jacques ze Whipper, Pickle Priest, Chaste Treasure, Shelli Buttons, Shakespeare Approves, Lords of Adventure, and more! Plus local legends the Knights of Crossford.

“As soon as you enter the castle gates, you immediately become part of the show, with a cast of 60 townspeople in full character for 8 hours, along with over 100 artisan merchants selling a wide variety of beautiful handmade items,” says TJ Miller, one of the founding partners of the Faire.

SEE ALSO: The best May festivals in New Jersey

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Think of things like pewter dragons to leather corsets, but don’t forget about the delicious food, including the obligatory turkey legs and giant pickles.

They had their first weekend of magic over Memorial Day Weekend, and there are three 2026 Faire weekends remaining:

⚫ May 30 & 31

⚫ June 6 & 7

⚫ June 12 & 13

There will be a deaf and hard-of-hearing day on May 30 with 35 interpreters on site. Schools and Homeschoolers are invited out for a special day for students on Friday, May 29th.

The events go from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., rain or shine.

SEE ALSO: Fun things to do in June in New Jersey

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The Burlington County Fair Grounds is located at 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd. Columbus, NJ

Tickets and info on NJRenFaire’s website.

Huzzah!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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