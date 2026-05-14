🚨St. Mary of the Lakes Carnival increased security after teen fights

🚨Organizers worked closely with police to keep the Medford carnival family-friendly

🚨 Concerns grew after the Maple Shade Tigers Youth Football Carnival shut down

MEDFORD — After a large crowd forced the cancellation of a charity carnival, a South Jersey church is prepared for a similar occurrence.

Organizers of the St. Mary of the Lakes Carnival in Medford worked with police to be ready for this week’s carnival, which started Monday and runs through Saturday. So far things have gone well at the carnival with disruptions.

St. Mary follows a similar schedule, followed by the Maple Shade Tigers Youth Football Carnival, which was canceled the night of Friday, May 1, after a large number of teens arrived and began fighting. There were also rumors online and in the crowd of some teens carrying weapons.

"Carnivals are meant to be fun, family-friendly fundraising activties held within the communities," the church said in their announcement. "We are hoping the measures will prevent anything unwanted."

Church hopes tighter security keeps carnival safe for families

The carnival is the church's largest fundraiser of the year and is expected to raise $100,000. Father Dan Swift, pastor of St. Mary of the Lakes, partially blamed parents for the unruly behavior.

"We have these bad actors that are coming in and trying to ruin every event in South Jersey for families who want to enjoy themselves. For what? What's your point? And moms and dads, where are you?" Swift told 6 ABC Action News.

Among the rules in place for the Medford carnival:

There are only two entrances into the carnival

Friday and Saturday children under age 18 and and under 60" tall must buy a nightly unlimited ride wristband or week long Mega Pass.

Face coverings, backpacks, large purses and hoodies are prohibited

A $5 parking fee will be charged to park at the church

Medford Township Police Capt. Jeff Samalonis told CBS Philadelphia there will be constant monitoring of the carnival along with other security measures in place that cannot be disclosed.

The weekend before Memorial Day is looking to be sunny both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures warming up into the 80s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

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