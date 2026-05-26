✅New Hanover police are stopping drivers with illegally tinted windshields during May

✅Many Joint Base residents come from states where windshield tint is legal

✅Police say the true goal is education, not raising revenue

EDITOR'S NOTE: Earlier versions of this article incorrectly identified the police department undertaking this campaign. The article should have said this is being done by New Hanover, not a neighboring municipality with a similar name.

NEW HANOVER — A Burlington County police department is cracking down on a unique safety issue during the month of May.

New Hanover police are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, and they're also taking on windshields that, under New Jersey law, are illegally tinted. Rear windows are perfectly legal to tint but the front window is not, despite their stylish look.

"During the daytime, you can see out one way, but the big thing is nighttime. It's like driving around with sunglasses on at night," New Hanover police Sgt. Zachary Taylor said.

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Joint Base drivers may not realize New Jersey tint laws are stricter

Another reason for the campaign is the township's location near the Joint Base, Taylor said. Many of those stationed at the base are from states where tinted windshields are legal and may not be aware New Jersey has a different law.

"In Florida, you're allowed to have your side windows tinted versus New Jersey. New Jersey has a stricter law. That's where we get a lot of people from," Taylor said. He said people driving in the state have to follow New Jersey law, regardless of where they're from.

Taylor says no tickets have been issued as their real goal is education, not revenue.

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