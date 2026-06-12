🚨Prosecutors say a man first fired at an acquaintance in Southampton

🚨About 15 minutes later, police say a Lumberton homeowner was found shot

🚨Investigators say the gunman, recently evicted by the homeowner, was found dead

LUMBERTON — A man accused of shooting his former landlord took his own life Wednesday afternoon, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Tyrone McLean, 56, went to a home on New Road in Southampton just before 4 p.m. to visit an acquaintance. As they talked, McLean pulled out a handgun and fired shots but did not hit the acquaintance, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

About 15 minutes later, the prosecutor's office said neighbors reported hearing shots fired inside a home on Curry Place in Lumberton. Bradshaw said police found homeowner Damon Nesmith, 53, shot "multiple times" with a .40 caliber handgun. Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bradshaw. Two other individuals inside the house were not hurt.

Investigation leads police to nearby SUV

The investigation found that McLean had recently been evicted from the property by Nesmith.

McLean, 56, drove his Volvo SUV a half mile away on Holland Place, where an officer found him dead inside, according to Bradshaw. He had left the engine running.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in New Jersey at suicide or click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

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