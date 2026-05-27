🏀 Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson both have strong New Jersey roots

➡️ The Knicks reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years

⭐ Towns surprised young fans this week at the Piscataway Little League fields

With the New York Knicks back in the NBA finals for the first time in 27 years, lots of longtime fans and sudden bandwagon fans alike are showing their support.

For two of the basketball team’s biggest stars, there’s added incentive to cheer their New Jersey roots.

Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns both have NJ ties

Karl-Anthony Towns was born in Edison and raised in Piscataway.

Knicks and one Spurs pro with NJ roots - Karl-Anthony Towns (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) loading...

The 7-foot-tall Center-Forward was a high school standout player at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen.

Towns even surprised some hometown folks on Tuesday at the Piscataway Little League fields, while the Knicks wait to see who they face in the Finals.

"He was so humble and kind. Took time for pictures and autographs. A truly great role model for the kids. Go Knicks!," the league added, with a couple of photos from the exciting visit.

Knicks and one Spurs pro with NJ roots Knicks star Jalen Brunson (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) loading...

Jalen Brunson is a New Brunswick native

Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson was born in New Brunswick — and has gone on record saying his favorite New Jersey thing is going to the Shore (he did go to college just west of Philadelphia).

Brunson played basketball while at Villanova University, leading his team there to win two NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018.

Karl-Anthony Towns on May 25, 2026 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Karl-Anthony Towns on May 25, 2026 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) loading...

Both Towns and Brunson spoke about their New Jersey roots back in February, with another NBA star from the Garden State — who has still been playing in the Western Conference Finals.

Third New Jersey native is battling for a Finals spot in the West

Dylan Harper is a guard with the San Antonio Spurs, who’ve been locked in battle with Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Harper was born in Franklin Lakes and played in high school for Don Bosco Prep. He then played for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights up until he was drafted second overall in the 2025 NBA draft.

Knicks and one Spurs pro with NJ roots San Antonio Spurs pro Dylan Harper (Alex Slitz/ Getty Images) loading...

His older brother, Ron Harper Jr., also played for Don Bosco and Rutgers before making it to the NBA - where he played this season for Boston.

Game 6 of the West Conference Finals is Thursday night in Arizona.

Defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder leads the series 3-2 — and would host on Saturday if a Game 7 is needed.

Whichever team wins faces the Knicks in Game One of the NBA Finals on June 3.

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