📱 Sebastian Maniscalco shared a viral video from an Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace in Tinton Falls

📱 The comedian joked he “owed the cantaloupe a slow dance” after hearing live music in the store

📱 Fans can catch the comic live in Atlantic City for eight shows this September

TINTON FALLS — A quick shopping cart stroll by a famous comedian inside a beloved grocery store has gone viral on social media.

Sebastian Maniscalco shared a video from the Tinton Falls location of Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, showcasing the live music that’s a signature of weekend shopping at the chain.

Sebastian Maniscalco’s NJ grocery store visit instant hit with fans

“Went in for bananas. Left feeling like I owed the cantaloupe a slow dance,” Maniscalco wrote on his posts to Instagram and Facebook.

Comments immediately rolled in, guessing which of the grocery spot’s 12 locations the comic was in.

The first Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace opened on Long Island more than 20 years ago, with the East Meadow location.

Uncle Guiseppe's Martketplace store in Tinton Falls NJ (Uncle Giuseppe's) Uncle Guiseppe's Martketplace store in Tinton Falls NJ (Uncle Giuseppe's) loading...

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace expands across New Jersey

New Jersey got its first Uncle Giuseppe’s ten years ago in Ramsey, followed by Morris Plains in 2021 and three years ago, Tinton Falls.

Morris Plains Uncle Guiseppe's Martketplace store in NJ (Uncle Giuseppe's) Morris Plains Uncle Guiseppe's Martketplace store in NJ (Uncle Giuseppe's) loading...

The Monmouth County store is the largest of all Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplaces, with fresh produce and groceries across 56,000 square feet.

Maniscalco grew up in Chicago, before moving to Los Angeles for his career — and ultimately becoming one of the top-earning touring comics.

ebastian Maniscalco stops into Uncle Guiseppe's Marketplace in NJ ebastian Maniscalco (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix) loading...

Atlantic City fans can catch Sebastian Maniscalco live this fall

His Italian American heritage makes him a big hit here on the East Coast — as fans connect with his takes on the chaos of family and are "captivated" by his physical commitment to the act.

He was also a favorite impression on this season of “Saturday Night Live” — once by Marcello Hernandez and the second time by Hernandez and Harry Styles, which Sebastian called “hilarious.”

As for chances to see him perform live, and not just gather groceries — Sebastian Maniscalco is playing two long weekends in Atlantic City this September, with a total of eight dates at Ocean Casino Resort.

Sebastian Maniscalco 2026 shows at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

◾️ Thursday, Sept.17, 8 p.m.

◾️ Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m.

◾️ Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

◾️ Sunday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

◾️ Thursday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

◾️ Friday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m.

◾️ Saturday, Sept. 26, 8: p.m.

◾️ Sunday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Caution, there's profanity in this Sebastian Maniscalco bit, which name checks Newark Airport — also, RIP Spirit Airlines:

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