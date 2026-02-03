☑️ A junior Old Bridge High School wrestler was left partially paralyzed after a legal pin

OLD BRIDGE — A female high school wrestler was left partially paralyzed during a match on Saturday.

Old Bridge High School coach John Post wrote on his Facebook page that junior Ardiana Maria did not get up after being pinned during the final match of the day against Perth Amboy. Ardiana told a trainer she was in severe neck pain and could not move her arms or legs.

Ardiana was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined her spinal cord had been displaced, leaving nerves dangerously compressed. According to Post, she underwent neck surgery that allowed her to regain movement in her arms, but not her legs. A second surgery was scheduled to stabilize her neck and improve her comfort.

Post told NJ.com the injury was a freak accident and stressed that the pin was legal. Ardiana is also a multi-sport athlete who plays field hockey and lacrosse for Old Bridge.

How to help Ardiana and her mom

A GoFundMe campaign created to help with medical expenses says Ardiana was raised by a single mother who has always supported her athletic goals and passions.

“The bond they share is powerful, and this sudden tragedy has placed an overwhelming emotional and financial burden on them both,” organizer Yesenia Baez wrote.

A fundraiser for Ardiana is scheduled during the matches the Lady Knights host Wednesday night against Raritan and Thursday against South Plainfield.

