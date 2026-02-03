🚨Gov. Sherrill says ICE agents without warrants are putting communities on edge

🚨Video of an agent saying he doesn't need a warrant got a sharp response

🚨 Four arrests in New Brunswick by ICE are confirmed

ICE activity across New Jersey over the weekend prompted a blistering response from Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who accused federal immigration agents of acting like a “secret police force” and operating outside constitutional limits.

The governor’s remarks followed reports of arrests in Jersey City, Hoboken and New Brunswick, including detentions on NJ Transit light rail trains and platforms.

‘We don’t need a warrant’ video ignites governor’s response

The controversy escalated after a video recorded by Jersey City Councilman Jake Ephros showed a partially masked ICE agent refusing to explain his actions at a light rail station.

When Ephros asked whether the agent had a warrant, the agent replied:

“We don’t need a warrant, bro. Stop getting that in your head.”

Sherrill responded directly on social media.

“We still follow the Constitution here in New Jersey, bro. Get that into your head,” she wrote.

ICE activity in three New Jersey communities during the weekend has Gov. Mikie Sherrill concerned about agents making arrests without warrants and its impact beyond the immigrant community.

ALSO READ: Beachwood drug house bust nets 4 after FBI probe

https://www.instagram.com/estamosunidosnj/reel/DUOpG38ic3T/

Governor compares ICE tactics to ‘secret police’

In an interview with News 12, Sherrill went further, saying the agent’s response reflected behavior more commonly associated with authoritarian regimes.

“That is someone who believes they are part of a secret police force,” Sherrill said, accusing ICE agents of swearing loyalty to the president rather than the Constitution.

She rejected claims that ICE can legally operate without warrants in New Jersey.

“That’s not only unconstitutional, but it violates so many precepts of good policing,” Sherrill said. “You do need a warrant here in New Jersey. You do need to follow the Constitution.”

Fear spreads as arrests confirmed in multiple NJ cities

Sherrill warned that the enforcement activity is affecting entire communities, not just undocumented residents. She said people are afraid to go to work and parents are keeping children home from school.

“Everybody is being put at risk with this sort of out-of-control secret police force,” she said. “That’s what we’re fighting against here.”

Arrests were reported Sunday in Jersey City and Hoboken near NJ Transit light rail stations and on board trains.

ICE confirmed that four people from Honduras, Ecuador and Mexico were arrested Saturday in New Brunswick. Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said some had prior criminal histories and would remain in ICE custody pending removal.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, if you break the law, you will face the consequences,” McLaughlin said.

State portal aims to hold agents accountable

Sherrill said her administration is moving forward with a state-run portal allowing residents to upload videos of ICE encounters, which she said would help expose misconduct and hold federal agents accountable.

ICE did not directly respond to questions about warrant requirements in New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom