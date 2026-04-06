My mother was 100 percent Sicilian. Born of a lineage that ran from somewhere in the old country to my great-grandmother, then to my grandmother in Mays Landing, then to my mother in Mays Landing. And somewhere along that line, packed right alongside the recipes and the complete inability to let anything go without "smart talk" or "back talk" or a battle with the brother...came the wooden spoon.

If you grew up in New Jersey with at least one Italian parent -- particularly a mother -- you already know exactly what I am talking about. You felt it in your stomach just reading those two words.

The wooden spoon was not simply a kitchen utensil in our house. It was a system of government.

Three levels of trouble

There was a clear escalation protocol in the Johnson household growing up. Level one was the voice. Not yelling exactly, but a tone that communicated in no uncertain terms that you were operating on borrowed time. Level two was the spoon -- either the threat of it or the actual appearance of it in her hand, which was usually enough to stop whatever was happening immediately. Level three, reserved for the most serious offenses, was the sentence nobody wanted to hear: "Wait until your father gets home."

Nobody wanted level three. My father was a reasonable man. But the waiting was its own punishment.

I grew up with two brothers. One was eight years younger than me and was, by all accounts, "the cherished baby of the bunch". The other was two years younger than me and together we were something else entirely. Brothers close in age have a particular talent for finding trouble, testing limits, and turning a quiet Tuesday afternoon into something that required intervention. The wooden spoon got a workout.

Route 46 interchange near Belvedere NJ | Google Maps Route 46 interchange near Belvedere NJ | Google Maps loading...

The Belvedere incident

The defining moment in our wooden spoon era happened on a family trip to Belvedere, New Jersey. My dad had a business meeting up there and we made the drive -- Route 206 to Route 46, all the way up through the state, the whole family packed in together. My mother, being my mother, packed the wooden spoon. Travel insurance. You don't leave home without it.

While my dad was in his meetings, the rest of us explored the town. At some point, my brother -- the one two years younger, my co-defendant in most things -- spotted his opportunity. He grabbed the wooden spoon and threw it over a fence and down a hill.

Gone. We thought we were free.

Here is where I made my critical error. I told my mother exactly what happened and exactly who did it, with what I can only describe as misplaced confidence that my cooperation would be rewarded.

We were both grounded.

"You told on your own brother," my mother said. "In this house, that is not something to be proud of." Which, fair point. Sicilian justice is nothing if not thorough. Turns out ratting out your brother and throwing a wooden spoon down a hill were considered roughly equal offenses in our home. We both did the time.

Wooden spoon in its rightful place | Photo by Hannah Smith on Unsplash Wooden spoon in its rightful place | Photo by Hannah Smith on Unsplash loading...

The end of an era

As we got older and bigger, the wooden spoon lost its authority. I am not sure if my mother was swinging harder or if wooden spoon quality had genuinely declined over time, but at some point the whole system just stopped working. The spoon retired from discipline impliment and back to its rightful spot as a cooking tool. A generation of Mediterranean behavior modification came to a quiet end in our kitchen in Mays Landing.

Looking back, I don't think it ever actually hurt that much. It was almost always the threat more than the reality. What it really was, I think, was a signal. A clear, immediate, unmistakable signal that a line had been crossed and a correction was coming. No ambiguity. No negotiation. You knew exactly where you stood.

There is something almost clarifying about that, compared to how complicated everything feels now.

Was it just a Jersey thing?

I have been thinking about this lately and I genuinely wonder how common the wooden spoon was for kids who grew up here. New Jersey has always had a dense concentration of Italian, Sicilian, and broader Mediterranean families -- the kind of households where discipline was physical, immediate, loud, loving, and completely without malice. The spoon was never about anger. It was about order. There is a difference.

I suspect if you grew up in this state between roughly 1955 and 1990 with any Italian DNA in the house, you have a wooden spoon story. The details change. The geography shifts from Mays Landing to Hoboken to Cherry Hill to Garfield. But the spoon is always there, and your mother always meant business.

And all these years later, it is one of the most vivid memories I have.

Make of that what you will.

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