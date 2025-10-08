If you're a regular listener of the Judi and EJ Show, you may have heard that I’ve been working hard to live up to the culinary standards set by some of my amazing colleagues here at New Jersey 101.5 — especially Dennis Malloy, Bill Spadea, and Eric Scott — all of whom have serious kitchen skills.

Since joining the station in August, I’ve been honing my cooking game. In fact, I spent much of my recent six-month sabbatical focused on one goal: becoming a better cook. And yes, eggplant parm was on the top of the list.

After weeks of promising my co-host Kyle Forcini a taste, I finally delivered. I made him a full loaf of my eggplant parm last week, and from what I hear, both he and his girlfriend gave it a big thumbs up!

My version is a modified take on the legendary eggplant parm served at Carmine’s — particularly their Atlantic City location. They don’t share their recipe (believe me, I’ve asked), but after some trial and error, I think I’ve come pretty close.

Now, I know New York and Philly might have something to say about this, but I’ll say it loud: New Jersey is the true capital of Italian food! So, in addition to my own recipe — which I included below — I also wanted to share some of the best spots that are both personal favorites and listener-recommended!

Top Spots for Eggplant Parm in New Jersey

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Huge portions and that classic, cheesy, saucy flavor. A local favorite for a reason.

🍆 Osteria 545 – Paulsboro

If you listen to the show, you know we play the Paulsboro song almost every day! Listeners rave about the eggplant parm and the lobster ravioli.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

🍆 Laico’s – Jersey City

This old-school Italian gem is famous for both its chicken parm and eggplant parm — and trust me, both are worth the trip.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

🍆 Luna Rossa Biagio Lamberti – Sicklerville

A triple threat — the chicken, veal, and eggplant parm here are all amazing, according to diners who know their stuff.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

I had to shout out this legendary spot from my hometown. I’ve been to countless family functions here over the years. The eggplant parm? Off the hook. And don’t even get me started on the homemade spaghetti.

If you're craving some top-notch Italian comfort food, these places won't steer you wrong.

EJ's eggplant in the kitchen. (Eric Johnson/Townsquare Media) EJ's eggplant in the kitchen. (Eric Johnson/Townsquare Media) loading...

Here is the recipe I used for the eggplant parm I made for Kyle.

• Marinara sauce: 32 oz

• Eggplant: 1 to 2 eggplants.

• Vegetable oil: 2–3 cups for frying.

• All-purpose flour: 1 cup.

• Eggs: 12 large eggs, beaten.

• Romano cheese: 1 1/2 cups, grated.

• Italian parsley: 1/2 cup, chopped.

• Mozzarella cheese: 2–3 cups, grated.

• Salt and black pepper to taste.

1. Prepare the eggplant

• Wash and peel the eggplant. Cut the eggplant very thinly into 1/4-inch slices.

• Dredging with the flour on a large plate, and the beaten eggs whisked with a portion of the Romano cheese and chopped parsley in a shallow bowl.

• Coat each eggplant slice first with flour, shaking off any excess. Then, dip it into the egg and cheese mixture.

2. Fry the eggplant

• Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan.

• Fry the coated eggplant slices in batches until they are golden brown on both sides.

• Remove the fried eggplant and let it cool on paper towels.

3. Assemble the parmigiana

• Preheat your oven to 350°F.

• Start with a thin layer of marinara sauce on the bottom of a baking dish.

• Add a layer of the fried eggplant slices.

• Spread another layer of marinara sauce over the eggplant.

• Sprinkle generously with grated mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

• Repeat the layering process until you have used all the ingredients, finishing with a final layer of sauce and cheese on top.

4. Bake

• Bake for 30–45 minutes, or until the cheese is melted, bubbly, and lightly browned.

• Let the parmigiana rest for 10 minutes before serving. This will allow the layers to set and make it easier to serve.

Mangia!

Now all you need is a great bottle of wine. Check out some locally grown vintages 👇