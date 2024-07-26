Big Joe’s favorite Italian restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties

In the ever-changing restaurant world here in New Jersey there are a few of my favorite Italian restaurants that have remained stable and continue to thrive. They are my go-to when I not only want a great Italian meal but the experience too.

I have said it many times, we are incredibly lucky to have the best restaurants in the country right here in New Jersey. They bring history, passion, and great food to the table.

Monmouth and Ocean counties are jammed with great restaurants. I am drawn to Italian restaurants because other than getting a great steak, Italian by far is my favorite cuisine.

I know some of you will disagree with my list, others will say why not this restaurant and that is fair. But take into consideration I cannot be at all the restaurants and when I like something I keep on going back.

Soi here are my favorite Italian restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties in no order.

Jimmy’s - Asbury Park, NJ

This is a restaurant that has been serving up old school Italian for over 40 years. Every dish that they make is made to order and it is particularly good.

You walk in and see the décor and smell the great food and you know you will enjoy the experience. Put me right at the bar and I am a happy man. While the standard Italian dishes are very good, I so enjoy either the Shrimp ala Jimmy which is a shrimp,

Mushroom and clams over linguine or the shrimp and lobster in the tomato cream sauce with asparagus. Fuhgetaboutit!

Piccola Italia - Ocean Township, NJ

I have said it many times, this is an outstanding restaurant that I frequent and enjoy. Chef and Owner Brian Gualtieri and his outstanding staff serve seasonal favorites with homemade pastas and usually have steaks from the famous Allen Brothers out of Chicago.

Usually when I go to a restaurant, I know what I’m in the mood for before I walk through the door, with Piccola Italia I can’t wait to see the specials and enjoy some of the best prepared dishes in Monmouth and Ocean County.

There is usually a twist to the traditional Italian dishes, and this is not old school, but it is fresh and delicious. Make the trip to Piccola but stay out of my bar stool.

Trama Trattoria - Long Branch, NJ

The farm to table concept works very well at Trama’s. Chef and owner Pat Trama does an outstanding job with his take on classic Italian dishes.

His clams, scallops and cacio e pepe are my favorites. Go hungry and try his homemade meatballs, they are the size of softballs and can be shared as an app, dip his sauce with the Brooklyn bread that he gets. Oh my!

Trama has a great small bar, an exceptionally good wine list and great bartenders who serve up classic cocktails. That bar is where I enjoy dining.

Brando’s Citi Cucina - Asbury Park, NJ

Brando’s is a throw back to old Italian restaurants and bars in New York City. The classic subway tile flooring, the white tablecloths and a bar that looks like it was from just after prohibition all contribute to a great atmosphere and décor.

Brando’s serves up a veal parmesan that is the size of a tennis racket. Pounded perfectly even and served with a true homemade sauce that will bring you back to grandma’s house. They have an excellent selection of steak and fish dishes, and their pasta is always necessary for a part of your dinner. I love a restaurant that puts such thoughts into detail, and they do.

The food and service are excellent, and I enjoy the whole experience.

Buona Sera Ristorante - Red Bank, NJ

Significant efforts have gone into transforming a space into a world class Italian restaurant at Buona Sera. It decompresses me when I walk into the restaurant. I am a huge fan of Chris Mariani, the owner, whose diligence makes this restaurant so very welcoming.

I am a major fan of the clam’s oregano to start and the bruschetta pomodoro is necessary to get for the table before you get into your apps and pasta dishes. Dining at Buona Sera is an experience, I make sure I touch all the bases and save room for appetizers, a pasta dish, and a main course.

The steaks are delicious at Buona Sera and trust me pair well with a nice pasta dish. The wine list is award winning and so abundant that I put my trust into the hands of my well-seasoned server or bartender to select a great bottle. I have never been disappointed with their choice.

Buona Sera is around the corner from the Count Basie Theatre and is a wonderful place to eat before a show or grab a beverage after.

La Dolce Vita - Belmar, NJ

I have watched and enjoyed the growth of this exceptionally good restaurant. They know what they are doing. The dishes have evolved into fresh traditional pastas and fish choices.

Their specials are particularly good and worth trying. They used to have just a seasonal liquor license and now they have a full yearly license that enables them to serve and move good wines and cocktails.

This is a wonderful experience with good food.

Anjelica’s Restaurant - Sea Bright, NJ

The food is so good that people wait weeks to get a table. Although Sea Bright is primarily a summer destination, Anjelica’s is packed year-round. The food is that good and worth it. The pasta dishes are homemade, the fish and traditional Italian dishes have a little twist to it. I am a major fan of their cacio e pepe and the lobster in a tomato cream sauce with cherry peppers.

Go hungry and try the double pork chop, it is outstanding. From homemade ricotta to homemade pasta, you will enjoy the food at Anjelica’s. It has won many awards and deservedly so.

Johnny Piancone’s - Long Branch, NJ

A restaurant where they fresh mozzarella every two hours, the family owns an olive oil company in Italy, makes fresh dishes everyday and has the charcutterie board I have ever experienced are all at Johnny Piancone’s.

The smell of the restaurant when you walk in makes you hungry and happy. Chef owner Rick Piancone and his wife Cynthia have really

worked hard in making Piancone’s a destination for excellent food and good service. I enjoy so many of his dishes and frequently our server will suggest one of the specials that is exceptionally good. Put Piancone’s on your list of Italian restaurants.

If one of your favorite Italian restaurants are not on the list then let me know, I’ll give a try.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

