🔥3 homes on Sheridan Avenue destroyed in fast-moving fire

🔥4 vehicles “burnt to a crisp” as flames spread rapidly between homes

🔥GoFundMe campaigns launched to help displaced families recover

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes the day before Easter.

The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue and quickly went to three alarms, according to Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd. He said the fire started at 40 Sheridan Avenue and spread quickly to #44 and #34, which are all in a row. One of the homes was older and burned quickly, according to Boyd.

Four vehicles were described by Boyd as being "burnt to a crisp."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two homes on Sheridan Avenue in Seaside Heights burned by fire Sat, April 4, 2026 Two homes on Sheridan Avenue in Seaside Heights burned by fire Sat, April 4, 2026 (@NJRedCross via X) loading...

Cause under investigation as families seek help

At least two GoFundMe campaigns have been created to help the residents of the three homes.

The creator of one of the funds says the family lived in their home for nearly 40 years and had no renters insurance. They and lost all their personal belongings in the blaze including their vehicle. Their home was demolished on Saturday

"We are asking for any support you can provide—no donation is too small. Your generosity will directly help them begin to rebuild their lives during this incredibly difficult time," organizer Theresa Davis wrote on the campaign.

Davis thanked Community Medical Center of Toms River for their support "for their overwhelming support and care" of their employees.

The other campaign is for a family hoping to make repairs and return to their home although insurance will likely not cover everything.

"This has put a huge strain on the family, who are now facing uncertainty and hardship as they try to rebuild their lives. We want to help them get back on their feet and return to their home as soon as possible," campaign creator Jessica Friedel wrote.

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