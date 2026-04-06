🚨 Wawa recalls four drinks in New Jersey

🚨 People could face life-threatening allergic reactions

🚨 Customers urged to toss products and request refunds

Wawa is warning customers in New Jersey not to drink four of its name-brand beverages because an allergen has slipped into the drinks.

The recall affects four 16 oz. drinks that may have an undeclared milk allergen, according to the Food & Drug Administration. It's been chalked up to a temporary equipment malfunction that's now been fixed, Wawa said.

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Affected beverages include the Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Wawa Diet Lemonade, and Wawa Fruit Punch. People with milk allergies could face a life-threatening allergic reaction if they drink the recalled products. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported as of Friday.

What to do: refunds, disposal, and safety guidance

According to Wawa, the four drinks have been pulled from shelves. No other Wawa beverages have been included in the recall. Anyone who bought these products should throw them out. Customers can request a refund in the form of a gift card through Wawa customer support by calling 1-800-444- 9292.

All Wawa stores in New Jersey affected by the recall are listed below.

Wawa Diet Lemonade, Wawa Iced Diet Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Fruit Punch From left: Wawa Diet Lemonade, Wawa Iced Diet Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Fruit Punch (Wawa) loading...

Wawa Iced Tea Lemon Pint. Batch Code: MAY/15/26

11 Franklin Ave, Belleville 07109

464 Creek Road, Bellmawr 08031

400 S Route 73, Berlin 08009

2 Somerdale Road, Blackwood 08012

800 N Black Horse Pike, Blackwood 08012

237 Route 130, Bordentown 08505

101 E Broad Street, Bridgeton 08302

813 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine 08203

690 Crescent Blvd, Brooklawn 08030

7 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills 08015

6678 Black Horse Pike, Cardiff 08234

1824 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill 08003

2114 Church Rd, Cinnaminson 08077

2720 Woodbridge Ave, Edison 08837

600 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City 08215

1300 Silvia St, Ewing 08618

800 Lacey Road, Forked River 08731

275 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway 08205

1317 Market St, Gloucester City 08030

2004 Nottingham Way, Hamilton 08619

51 Flock Road, Hamilton 08619

100 12th St., Hammonton 08037

204 Highway 35, Keyport 07735

767 State Route 15 S, Lake Hopatcong 07849

135 Route 70, Lakewood 08701

2936 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Twp 08648

1951 E Edgar Rd., Linden 07036

345 Union Hill Rd STE 2, Manalapan 07726

455 Highway 520, Marlboro 07746

270 E Greentree Rd, Marlton 08053

4262 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing 08330

257 Route 70, Medford 08055

548 Monmouth Rd, Millstone Township 08510

13 W Main Street, Millville 08332

1711 East Main Street, Millville 08332

624 W Main Street, Millville 08332

2671 Route 206, Mount Holly 08060

631 Mullica Hill Road, Mullica Hill 08062

1910 Route 27, North Brunswick 08902

330 W Spruce Ave, North Wildwood 08260

2000 HWY 9, Old Bridge 08857

5221 Route 70, Pennsauken 08109

3601 Route 9 S, Rio Grande 08242

1187 St. George Ave, Roselle 07203

400 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville 08081

210 Georgetown-Wrightstown Rd, Springfield 08562

1680 Lakewood Road, Toms River 08755

94 Route 70, Toms River 08755

2302 Route 37 E, Toms River 08753

179 Route 37 E, Toms River 08754

1702 Burnt Mill Rd, Voorhees 08043

496 Crown Point Road, West Deptford 08086

856 Mantua Pike, Woodbury Heights 08097

123 Paulsboro Road, Woolwich 08085

Wawa Diet Iced Tea Lemon Pint. Batch Code: MAY/18/26

100 12th St., Hammonton 08037

157 Newtons Corner Rd, Howell 07731

2500 US Route 9 Unit 1, Ocean View 08230

51 Berkley Rd Exit 18 & 295, Paulsboro 08066

245 S Broadway, Pennsville 08070

966 Route 17 N, Ramsey 07446

Wawa Diet Lemonade Pint. Batch Code: MAY/18/26

700 River Dr, Garfield 07026

3008 Highway 35, Hazlet 07730

204 Highway 35, Keyport 07735

830 Hwy 36, Leonardo 07737

455 Highway 520, Marlboro 07746

4262 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing 08330

7408 Tonnelle Ave, North Bergen 07047

16 Rte 46, Pine Brook 07058

14 N Bridge Ave, Red Bank 07701

Wawa Fruit Punch Pint. Batch Code: MAY/19/26

930 US Highway 1 North, Avenel 07001

101 E Broad Street, Bridgeton 08302

3932 Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine 08203

500 State Highway 38 Unit 15, Cherry Hill 08002

904 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill 08002

151A Highway 35, Eatontown 07724

580 Rte 1, Edison 08817

2422 Tilton Rd #28, Egg Harbor Township 08234

700 River Dr, Garfield 07026

505 S. River Street, Hackensack 07601

1 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township 08108

1413 Highway 36, Hazlet 07730

1120 East Veterans Highway, Jackson 08527

200 Harrison Ave, Kearny 07032

150 Essex Street, Lodi 07644

1700 Center Square Rd, Logan Township 08085

2971 Route 322, Logan Township 08085

270 E Greentree Rd, Marlton 08053

1711 East Main Street, Millville 08332

236 West Main Street, Moorestown 08057

2671 Route 206, Mount Holly 08060

200 Hwy 35 S, Neptune 07753

7408 Tonnelle Ave, North Bergen 07047

933 Livingston Ave., North Brunswick 08902

164 Main Street, Orange 07050

451 Stelton Rd, Piscataway 08854

1470 South Avenue, Plainfield 07062

513 W Delilah Rd, Pleasantville 08232

3801 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City 08243

1680 Lakewood Road, Toms River 08755

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

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