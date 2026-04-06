Hidden allergen in Wawa drinks could put New Jersey customers at risk
🚨 Wawa recalls four drinks in New Jersey
🚨 People could face life-threatening allergic reactions
🚨 Customers urged to toss products and request refunds
Wawa is warning customers in New Jersey not to drink four of its name-brand beverages because an allergen has slipped into the drinks.
The recall affects four 16 oz. drinks that may have an undeclared milk allergen, according to the Food & Drug Administration. It's been chalked up to a temporary equipment malfunction that's now been fixed, Wawa said.
Affected beverages include the Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Wawa Diet Lemonade, and Wawa Fruit Punch. People with milk allergies could face a life-threatening allergic reaction if they drink the recalled products. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported as of Friday.
What to do: refunds, disposal, and safety guidance
According to Wawa, the four drinks have been pulled from shelves. No other Wawa beverages have been included in the recall. Anyone who bought these products should throw them out. Customers can request a refund in the form of a gift card through Wawa customer support by calling 1-800-444- 9292.
All Wawa stores in New Jersey affected by the recall are listed below.
Wawa Iced Tea Lemon Pint. Batch Code: MAY/15/26
11 Franklin Ave, Belleville 07109
464 Creek Road, Bellmawr 08031
400 S Route 73, Berlin 08009
2 Somerdale Road, Blackwood 08012
800 N Black Horse Pike, Blackwood 08012
237 Route 130, Bordentown 08505
101 E Broad Street, Bridgeton 08302
813 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine 08203
690 Crescent Blvd, Brooklawn 08030
7 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills 08015
6678 Black Horse Pike, Cardiff 08234
1824 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill 08003
2114 Church Rd, Cinnaminson 08077
2720 Woodbridge Ave, Edison 08837
600 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City 08215
1300 Silvia St, Ewing 08618
800 Lacey Road, Forked River 08731
275 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway 08205
1317 Market St, Gloucester City 08030
2004 Nottingham Way, Hamilton 08619
51 Flock Road, Hamilton 08619
100 12th St., Hammonton 08037
204 Highway 35, Keyport 07735
767 State Route 15 S, Lake Hopatcong 07849
135 Route 70, Lakewood 08701
2936 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Twp 08648
1951 E Edgar Rd., Linden 07036
345 Union Hill Rd STE 2, Manalapan 07726
455 Highway 520, Marlboro 07746
270 E Greentree Rd, Marlton 08053
4262 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing 08330
257 Route 70, Medford 08055
548 Monmouth Rd, Millstone Township 08510
13 W Main Street, Millville 08332
1711 East Main Street, Millville 08332
624 W Main Street, Millville 08332
2671 Route 206, Mount Holly 08060
631 Mullica Hill Road, Mullica Hill 08062
1910 Route 27, North Brunswick 08902
330 W Spruce Ave, North Wildwood 08260
2000 HWY 9, Old Bridge 08857
5221 Route 70, Pennsauken 08109
3601 Route 9 S, Rio Grande 08242
1187 St. George Ave, Roselle 07203
400 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville 08081
210 Georgetown-Wrightstown Rd, Springfield 08562
1680 Lakewood Road, Toms River 08755
94 Route 70, Toms River 08755
2302 Route 37 E, Toms River 08753
179 Route 37 E, Toms River 08754
1702 Burnt Mill Rd, Voorhees 08043
496 Crown Point Road, West Deptford 08086
856 Mantua Pike, Woodbury Heights 08097
123 Paulsboro Road, Woolwich 08085
Wawa Diet Iced Tea Lemon Pint. Batch Code: MAY/18/26
100 12th St., Hammonton 08037
157 Newtons Corner Rd, Howell 07731
2500 US Route 9 Unit 1, Ocean View 08230
51 Berkley Rd Exit 18 & 295, Paulsboro 08066
245 S Broadway, Pennsville 08070
966 Route 17 N, Ramsey 07446
Wawa Diet Lemonade Pint. Batch Code: MAY/18/26
700 River Dr, Garfield 07026
3008 Highway 35, Hazlet 07730
204 Highway 35, Keyport 07735
830 Hwy 36, Leonardo 07737
455 Highway 520, Marlboro 07746
4262 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing 08330
7408 Tonnelle Ave, North Bergen 07047
16 Rte 46, Pine Brook 07058
14 N Bridge Ave, Red Bank 07701
Wawa Fruit Punch Pint. Batch Code: MAY/19/26
930 US Highway 1 North, Avenel 07001
101 E Broad Street, Bridgeton 08302
3932 Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine 08203
500 State Highway 38 Unit 15, Cherry Hill 08002
904 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill 08002
151A Highway 35, Eatontown 07724
580 Rte 1, Edison 08817
2422 Tilton Rd #28, Egg Harbor Township 08234
700 River Dr, Garfield 07026
505 S. River Street, Hackensack 07601
1 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township 08108
1413 Highway 36, Hazlet 07730
1120 East Veterans Highway, Jackson 08527
200 Harrison Ave, Kearny 07032
150 Essex Street, Lodi 07644
1700 Center Square Rd, Logan Township 08085
2971 Route 322, Logan Township 08085
270 E Greentree Rd, Marlton 08053
1711 East Main Street, Millville 08332
236 West Main Street, Moorestown 08057
2671 Route 206, Mount Holly 08060
200 Hwy 35 S, Neptune 07753
7408 Tonnelle Ave, North Bergen 07047
933 Livingston Ave., North Brunswick 08902
164 Main Street, Orange 07050
451 Stelton Rd, Piscataway 08854
1470 South Avenue, Plainfield 07062
513 W Delilah Rd, Pleasantville 08232
3801 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City 08243
1680 Lakewood Road, Toms River 08755
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