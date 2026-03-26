🚨 A 17-year-old was shot in the face inside Ocean County Mall

🚨Suspect fled in a dark sedan and remains at large

🚨Police say the shooting appears to be targeted

TOMS RIVER — A 17-year-old was shot in the face on Wednesday night while sitting inside the Ocean County Mall.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the teen was in a "common area" of the mall on Hooper Avenue when he was approached by someone trying to start a fight. around 8:10 a.m.

The suspect walked away, turned around and fired multiple shots at the teen. One shot hit the teen in the face. The shooting appears to be targeted, according to the prosecutor, who did not provide more details.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he is listed in stable condition.

Interior of the Ocean County Mall in front of Applebee's, mall exterior Interior of the Ocean County Mall in front of Applebee's, mall exterior (Dave Lansing) loading...

Suspect description

The suspect fled the mall in a black or gray sedan and is still on the run. Police radio audio posted by News 12 New Jersey said the suspect is a Black male wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Toms River police told Jersey Shore Online the teen was shot near the mall's Applebee’s entrance.

Billhimer said there was no threat to the public. He asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 732-929-2027, extension 2746.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom