🚨Police in Berlin Borough say off-road riders are causing damage and nonstop noise

🚨A close call involving teens nearly struck pushed officials to launch a crackdown

🚨Drones, AI, and new e-bike laws are now being used to track and stop offenders

BERLIN BOROUGH — Several teens are facing charges after police confiscated their off-road vehicles following a frightening incident that pushed local officials to launch a full-scale crackdown.

Police say the enforcement push comes after an “outrageous number of complaints” from residents fed up with roaring engines at all hours, torn-up lawns and riders racing through neighborhoods and private property.

🚨 Part of a growing statewide problem

It's a problem many communities face across the state: young riders on off-road vehicles and e-bikes, which prompted legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy before he left office.

Borough Police Chief Michael Scheer told CBS Philadelphia that many of the complaints come from the New Freedom Village and Enclave neighborhoods. Residents have told him residents can hear and feel windows rattle

The final straw was an incident within the past two weeks during which police say a group of teens was nearly hit by off-road vehicles.

Authorities say the riders were tracked down using drones, AI tools, facial recognition and targeted patrols.

“This is REAL crime, and it is affecting REAL families in our community, which is creating a REAL danger on and off our roadways and we will no longer tolerate it,” the police department said in a written statement.

New Jersey e-bike law brings tougher rules and penalties

The crackdown comes as New Jersey rolls out some of the nation’s strictest new rules for e-bikes and motorized bicycles.

The legislation classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor. An owner and operator must now be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

Operators would also need to be licensed, registered and insured. Current riders will have six months to come into compliance. Licensing and registration fees will be waived for one year.

The state law applies to a "low speed electric bike" that goes no faster than 20 mph, a motorized bike that tops out at 28 mph, and an electric motorized bicycle as a bike that can go over 28 mph.

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