CHERRY HILL — A raid on a house on Thursday afternoon came a day after a man was shot inside a pickup truck at a shopping center.

Cherry Hill police and a tactical team surrounded a house at Old Orchard Road and Rabbit Run Drive, which caused the Joseph D. Sharp Elementary and Henry C. Beck Middle schools to lock down as a precaution.

A man, and later a woman, came out of the house and were taken away by police, according to home security footage obtained by 6 ABC Action News, which also cited unnamed law enforcement sources saying that the raid was related to a shooting a day earlier at a strip mall.

Shooting at shopping center a day earlier

Before 4 p.m., Wednesday, a man was found with a bullet wound in his pickup truck in front of a nail salon at the Liberty Bell Plaza on Route 70, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

A witness told 6 ABC Action News that the truck pulled into the plaza and then saw the driver "face plant" onto the steering wheel horn.

Police have not disclosed the identities of anyone involved in the case or what led to the man being shot.

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