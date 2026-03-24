🚨Woman allegedly kidnapped in Ohio, duct-taped and driven 400 miles to New Jersey

🚨Prosecutors say she was raped multiple times during a 30-hour ordeal

🚨 Victim escaped at a NJ truck stop, leading to suspect’s arrest

A Florida man was charged in a kidnapping that started in Ohio and ended with several sexual assaults on a nightmare 400-mile ride to New Jersey, with the victim bound by tape and raped several times, officials said.

Asad Hasanov, 31, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, met a woman on an app and arranged to meet at her home in Akron, Ohio, on March 4 to celebrate his birthday, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

After driving around for about 15 minutes, Hasanov pulled over and bound the woman's hands, legs and feet with duct tape.

They then began a 30-hour trip east to New Jersey during which Hasanov refused the woman food and water, and threatened to kill her if she tried to escape or scream, according to police. Hasanov restrained the woman in the cab of the truck, making it completely dark and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times, officials said.

Map shows locations of Akron, Ohio and Bloomsbury, NJ Map shows locations of Akron, Ohio and Bloomsbury, NJ (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Escape at New Jersey truck stop leads to arrest

When they arrived at the TA Truck Stop at Exit 7 off Route 78 in Bloomsbury, the victim convinced Hasanov to let her use a restroom. The woman instead went to the information desk and told the attendant about the kidnapping. State Police were called and the victim was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for an evaluation.

Hasanov was later found with the truck in a light industrial area off Valley Road in Hillsborough, where he was arrested. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping/sexual assault, third-degree criminal restraint and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Robeson said he was released during a detention hearing on March 20 and has a pre-indictment conference scheduled for April 13.

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