🚨Ex-employee accused of stealing $2.5M in medical supplies

🚨The surgical technician posed as a medical vendor to re-sell the items

🚨The investigation found $427K in profits

CAMDEN — A former surgical technician has been accused of stealing $2.5 million worth of medical supplies from a hospital and posing as a medical supply vendor to sell them.

The thefts began to catch up with Marci M. Staub, 44, of Galloway Township, when Cooper University Hospital in Camden discovered a large quantity of Medtronic Infuse bone graft devices and other medical supplies were missing from their supply room, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

The hospital also noticed that the number of orders for devices had significantly risen from December 2024 through July 2025, even though they were not using more of the products than usual, the prosecutor's office said.

Staub was stopped by hospital security personnel in December as she tried to leave with medical supplies in her bag, MacAulay said. Video surveillance showed her bag was empty when she arrived earlier in the day. Officials said Staub initially told investigators she was keeping the supplies in case the hospital had trouble getting the products for future surgeries. She was fired from her position.

Fake vendor scheme nets $427K, prosecutors say

The investigation included a review of financial records that showed Staub received $427,000 for selling the supplies to a wholesale medical supply company in South Carolina. She posed as a medical supply vendor in order to sell the products, the prosecutor's office said.

Staub was charged with second-degree theft, second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree distribution of prescription legend drugs, and second-degree impersonation of a representative of a medical organization following a six-month investigation. She is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

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