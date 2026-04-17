⚖️ Gloucester County man sentenced to 30 years without parole for child sex crimes

💻 Investigators found and shared child abuse materials on devices

🚨 Prosecutors say victim included a 6-month-old baby

A 40-year-old Gloucester County man will spend 30 years in prison without parole for a heinous case of child sexual abuse.

Nicholas Bounasis, of the Sewell section of Mantua, was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Kevin T. Smith.

In December, Bounasis pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Investigation uncovered disturbing evidence on devices

Bounasis was arrested on June 27, 2024, when the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Unit raided his home with a warrant.

Detectives found devices containing images of child sexual abuse and exploitation, and evidence that Bounasis had sent those images to others online.

Investigators also discovered evidence that Bounasis had sexually assaulted a 6-month-old baby, prosecutors said on Friday.

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Lifetime monitoring and sex offender registration ordered

In addition to three decades in prison, Bounasis will be on parole supervision for life and must register with the state as a sex offender after finishing his sentence.

A final sex offense restraining order will also be entered to protect the victim, police said.

“This case demonstrates the seriousness with which we pursue those who exploit and harm children,” Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said after Bounasis’ conviction, months ago.

“Through the dedication and cooperation of our law enforcement partners, we ensure that offenders are held fully accountable and that victims are protected.”

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