🔴 Medford spa owner charged after two women accuse him of sexual contact.

🔴 Police say workers were living inside the spa, which was shut.

🔴 Despite shutdown order, reporter finds business open the next day.

MEDFORD — Police say a local massage parlor has been shut down after investigators made a shocking discovery while looking into sexual misconduct accusations.

On Wednesday, police said 55-year-old Chan Chung — the owner and only male employee at Revive Day Spa — had been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact. He's accused of groping two women during their massage appointments.

One woman reported Chung to the police on the night of Feb. 28, right after her massage at Revive Day Spa. The client said that she was lying on her back when Chung began massaging her hips; then, she felt something brush against her vagina, and Chung's face began to rise from between her legs.

Police said that Chung asked if the woman liked it, but she did not respond. He then moved his hand across her stomach and then put his hands on both of her breasts and pinched her nipples, police said. With each movement, he asked if the woman was enjoying herself, and she did not respond.

While the victim didn't know the masseuse's name, she described him as "chunky." Investigators later identified Chung in the parking lot outside the spa.

Revive Day Spa in Medford Open signs are turned on at Revive Day Spa in Medford on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Rick Rickman, TSM NJ) loading...

Second victim reports similar groping accusations in Medford spa case

Two days later, on March 2, another woman said to police that she had also been groped. She said there was no prior notice from the business that she would have a male masseuse. The man began massaging her upper thighs, rear, and stomach.

Then, the victim said, without warning, the masseuse grabbed both her breasts and shook them. He said the massage was done and walked out of the private room.

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In their investigations, detectives had both victims separately call Chung and ask why he grabbed their breasts. Police said that Chung apologized profusely each time, saying it was not his intention and that he was married.

Despite shutdown, Medford spa found open by reporter

After Chung was arrested, police shockingly found that spa workers were living there. The local fire marshal then shut down the place for fire code violations.

However, on Thursday, a New Jersey 101.5 reporter visited Revive Day Spa for photos and found the business open. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Medford fire marshal for comment.

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