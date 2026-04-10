🚨ICE agents wore masks during a Jackson arrest despite NJ’s new ban

🚨Feds claim state law is unconstitutional under Supremacy Clause

🚨Gov. Sherrill threatens legal action against continued violations

JACKSON — During an arrest in Ocean County, ICE agents defied the state's new ban on agents wearing masks

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed three immigration-related bills on March 25, including one prohibiting ICE agents from wearing masks while on duty. ICE officials called the bill "unconstitutional" because state law cannout supercede federal law.

The agency followed through on ignoring the mask prohibition when they arrested Rubiel Gabriel Nolasco in Jackson on April. A spokesperson reiterated to the Asbury Park Press its belief that the ban is a "flagrant attempt to endanger our officers."

ALSO READ: Why NY Penn could close to NJT riders during World Cup

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs three immigration bills Wed., March 25, 2026 Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs three immigration bills Wed., March 25, 2026 (@GovSherrillNJ via X) loading...

Sherrill threatens legal action over ICE defiance

The governor disagrees.

"The legislation the governor signed bans law enforcement from wearing masks in New Jersey. Governor Sherrill is prepared to take any necessary measures if ICE continues to violate the law, including taking the Trump Administration back to court," Sherrill's office said in a statement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom