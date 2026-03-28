There is a thing I do every spring and summer that I look forward to more than I probably should admit.

I find a good trail or a flat Shore bike path, I put in the miles, and then I reward myself. Not with a protein shake. Not with a granola bar. With an icy cold IPA at a great Jersey craft brewery. It is the carrot at the end of the ride and catching it -- that first sip on a warm spring afternoon -- is a genuine moment of happiness. Simple, earned and completely worth it.

New Jersey's craft beer scene along the Shore is better than most people realize. And with spring finally here and the trails calling, here is where to point your bike when you are done.

The start of a spring '26 bike & beer adventure | photo by EJ The start of a spring '26 bike & beer adventure | photo by EJ loading...

Cape May County: the craft beer capital of the Shore

If you are going to make one craft brewery pilgrimage this spring, Cape May County is where it happens. The concentration of quality down here is remarkable.

Cape May Brewing Company at the Cape May Airport in Rio Grande is the anchor. One of the largest tasting rooms in New Jersey, a sprawling beer garden, 23 taps pouring everything from their flagship Cape May IPA to rotating small-batch and barrel-aged experiments. Production tours run Friday through Sunday. This is a destination, not a quick stop.

A few miles away, Gusto Brewing in North Cape May is the insider choice. Husband and wife team Zack and Adriana Pashley built this place from scratch after falling in love with craft beer culture while stationed with the Coast Guard in North Carolina. Small batches, constantly rotating taps, and an ever-changing lineup of IPAs, sours and lagers that rewards repeat visits. The beer garden out front is exactly where you want to be on a warm April afternoon.

Cold Spring Brewery rounds out the Cape May trio. Set in the historic Cold Spring Village, it is one of the most atmospheric taprooms in the state -- beautifully preserved, dog friendly, and the kind of place that makes you stay longer than you planned. Their sours alone are worth the trip.

Oyster Creek beer bottle | photo by EJ Oyster Creek beer bottle | photo by EJ loading...

Central Jersey Shore: from Point Pleasant to LBI

Head up the Shore into Ocean County and visit Last Wave Brewing in Point Pleasant Beach. Founded by lifelong friends and surfers who spent time honing their craft in San Diego before coming back to the right coast, Last Wave specializes in balanced IPAs, sessionable ales and fruited sours. The beer garden on Bay Avenue is one of the best outdoor drinking spots on the northern Shore.

The Barnegat Branch Trail runs right through Ocean County making Oyster Creek Brewing in Waretown the perfect mid-ride reward. A true nanobrewery -- small batches, rotating taps, nuclear-themed beer names and a taproom that feels like a genuine local secret. Their YELLOWcake Cream Ale and DARKmatter Vanilla Porter are house classics worth finding.

On Long Beach Island, Ship Bottom Brewery operates out of Beach Haven's Bay Village with views of the bay and a year-round tap list built around the island lifestyle. Their Blonde Ale won a Gold Medal at the 2024 World Beer Cup. That is not a small thing. And just across the causeway, ManaFirkin Brewing in Manahawkin brings the same laid-back Shore energy with a rotating lineup and a taproom that has been a gateway brewery for a lot of LBI visitors who did not know they were craft beer people until they walked in.

Willow Creek Winery Cape May | Google Maps Willow Creek Winery Cape May | Google Maps loading...

For the wine lovers: a bike ride worth the pedaling

Not everyone in your group is going to want a cold IPA after a long ride and that is fine. If you are in Cape May city, the Sunset Boulevard bike route out to Willow Creek Winery is one of the great spring rides in South Jersey. Flat, scenic and you can stop for breakfast at Beach Plum Farm on the way out. The winery is nestled in the Cape May countryside and on a spring afternoon it is genuinely beautiful. Bring the group, split between beer and wine, and nobody has to compromise.

That is the whole point of a great spring day in New Jersey. Get outside, earn it, and then find the right place to sit down and enjoy it.

The breweries are ready. The trails are waiting.

LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey Looking to sample some local beers near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker





