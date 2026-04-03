🚨NJ teacher’s aide accused of sexually abusing children under 13 for over a decade

🚨Prosecutors fear more victims may come forward due to school access

🚨 Suspect was his school's "paraprofessional of the year" in 2024

WOODBINE — A teacher’s aide, once honored by his school for his professionalism, is now charged with molesting minors for more than a decade.

Shaun M. Stebbins, 43, of Somers Point, a pre-kindergarten teacher’s aide at the Woodbine Elementary School, committed sexual acts against multiple victims under the age of 13 between 2014 and 2025, prosecutors said. He also created and possessed child sexual abuse material, according to the charges.

Somers Point police arrested Stebbins on Sunday. He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility until his detention hearing on Monday morning.

According to an affidavit obtained by Breaking AC, three adults reported abuse when they were minors as far back as 2012, and none were students.

A now 14-year-old said that when he was 5 in 2014, he was shown pornographic videos in Stebbins' bedroom. The teen said the sexual assaults on him were recorded, officials said.

A now-adult woman said Stebbins watched her as she showered through a hole in the floor, officials said.

New Jersey does not have a statute of limitations on reporting sexual abuse.

Woodbine Elementary School in Woodbine Woodbine Elementary School in Woodbine (Google Street View) loading...

Officials seek tips in ongoing investigation

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, Stebbins was recognized as a paraprofessional of the year for 2024.

Reynolds said that he is "deeply concerned" there may be other victims because of his access to children through his job.

“As we have seen in other recent cases, individuals who prey on children often place themselves in positions of trust within schools, organizations, and youth programs to gain access to victims. Out of an abundance of caution, we are alerting the public despite the holiday weekend and in advance of the scheduled detention hearing," Reynolds said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through the Prosecutor’s Office website at ACPO.Tips.

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