BEACHWOOD — Four Ocean County residents have been arrested in a drug house bust that followed a lengthy investigation, according to authorities.

After three months of keeping tabs on Ibn Moye, narcotics detectives from the FBI and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office arrested him last week, the OCPO said.

On Thursday, officers stopped Moye, 34, in a 2015 Chevrolet Impala off the Garden State Parkway near Exit 80. They searched his car and charged him with cocaine possession with intent to distribute, cocaine possession, evidence tampering, and having drug paraphernalia.

Search of Beachwood home uncovers drugs and more suspects, officials say

From there, investigators searched Moye's home and camper in Beachwood. Prosecutors said they found around 400 grams of cocaine, around a half-ounce of meth, and material used for drug distribution.

Their search of the house also turned up three people, who are now also facing drug charges.

Amanda Vasquez, 32, of Beachwood, was charged with cocaine and meth possession with intent to distribute, plus having drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken to Ocean County Jail.

Charles Warford, 67, of Beachwood, was charged with cocaine possession and having drug paraphernalia. He's also being held at Ocean County Jail.

Police also wrote summonses for Hayley Parker, 34, of Toms River. She's charged with the same offenses as Warford.

