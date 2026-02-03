“We don’t need a warrant, bro”: ICE agent’s words spark outrage in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — “We don’t need a warrant, bro. Stop getting that in your head.” Those are the words of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent when he was confronted by Jersey City Councilman Jake Ephros at the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail station last weekend. Epros posted the video to his social media account, renewing a debate about how ICE agents are conducting their business in New Jersey and beyond.

The exchange also drew a strong rebuke from Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who called the comment “deeply troubling” in a post on X and urged residents to continue to document ICE activity.

Sherrill wrote on X: "We still follow the Constitution here in New Jersey, bro. Get that into your head."

State and local leaders, residents and immigrant rights advocates say increased enforcement action by ICE agents in public spaces is contributing to heightened fear and uncertainty in communities statewide. Hoboken Mayor Emily Jabbour and other officials held emergency meetings to discuss residents’ rights and the implications of increased immigration enforcement at public transit hubs.

Multiple detentions reported as tensions rise

Over the weekend, ICE agents were active in at least three New Jersey cities — Jersey City, Hoboken and New Brunswick — detaining multiple people in public areas, including around NJ Transit light rail stations and streets. Mayors in the affected cities warned area residents that they had not been given advance notice of the operations and encouraged people to record any ICE encounters.

They also sought to ensure that local police were not assisting immigration authorities in detentions and arrests.

Patch reported on eyewitness video that shows several unmarked vehicles arriving and agents taking individuals into custody. Local business owners in Hoboken reported some employees were among those detained, prompting concerns about the chilling effect on customers and workers alike.

READ MORE: ICE agents hit NJ Transit

Do ICE agents need a warrant to make an arrest?

The question of whether ICE agents must have a judicial warrant for enforcement actions has been a thorny issue not just in New Jersey but nationwide.

Under federal immigration law, ICE officers do not need a judge-signed warrant to make arrests in public places. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement explains that its agents can arrest individuals in public if they have reason to believe they are in violation of immigration laws, without obtaining a warrant from a judge.

Federal statute 8 U.S.C. § 1357 gives immigration officers broad authority to detain and arrest people suspected of immigration violations without a warrant, particularly in public settings. Experts note that administrative warrants — internal warrants issued by the agency — are commonly used in immigration enforcement, and judicial warrants are rarely obtained for public arrests.

However, there are limitations.

For entry into private homes or non-public business areas, ICE generally must have either a judge-signed judicial warrant or consent from the occupant.

ICE agent makes an arrest in Hoboken Sun., Feb 1, 2026 ICE agent makes an arrest in Hoboken Sun., Feb 1, 2026 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

Civil vs. criminal status: what being undocumented means legally

The weekend’s events also reopened debate over the nature of undocumented presence in the United States.

Being present in the U.S. without authorization is a civil violation, not a criminal offense under federal law — unless the person has re-entered after removal following a criminal conviction.

Civil immigration violations can lead to removal proceedings, detention and deportation, but they do not carry criminal penalties like imprisonment solely for unauthorized presence.

Public Perception

Despite the law, many of the powers exercised during immigration enforcement — including warrantless arrests in public — can resemble criminal law enforcement to members of the public.

Civil rights groups argue that the distinction between civil immigration enforcement and criminal policing becomes blurred when agents use broad discretionary authority in everyday public spaces.

Community pushback and calls for accountability

Gov. Sherrill’s rebuke on X came after the cell phone video spread widely online, amplifying criticism from New Jersey officials that federal agents are carrying out arrests without transparency or coordination with state and local partners. Sherrill has also announced plans for a state portal where residents can upload photos and video of ICE operations to increase public oversight.

Critics of her plan worry it will lead to more confrontations with ICE and place both law enforcement and the public safety at risk.

In Jersey City and Hoboken, local leaders held large community meetings to educate residents about their rights during ICE encounters and to counter fear with legal information. Advocates reminded attendees that individuals have rights — including the right to remain silent and the right to refuse entry to agents who do not present a valid judicial warrant for non-public spaces.

As for a perceived lack of transparency, ICE officials explain they are "bound by privacy laws as they protect our communities, detainees and themselves," and therefore cannot answer questions from private citizens or public officials as they conduct their operations.

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with almost two-thousand notable layoffs, revealed by nine employers in the first month.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom