📹 New Jersey ICE reporting portal: Gov. Mikie Sherrill plans a state site where residents can upload videos of federal ICE actions — “if you see an ICE agent, get your phone out,” she said.

⚖️ Concerns from activists & experts: Even immigrant rights groups worry the portal won’t help much and may create legal and safety headaches.

⚡ Federal firestorm looming: Sherrill’s remarks have drawn attention from President Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan, who has repeatedly hammered New Jersey’s anti-ICE stance.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s Bold — and Unclear — “ICE Portal” Plan

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is pushing a new, provocative policy idea that has critics scratching their heads and supporters asking for details: a state-run online portal where residents can upload videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity across the Garden State.

Sherrill unveiled the idea during an appearance on The Daily Show this week, telling the audience that if people “see an ICE agent in the street,” they should “get your phone out.” She believes that by have New Jersey residents documenting ICE operations it will foster transparency and accountability amid what she and others describe as secretive federal enforcement.

It’s a colorful bit of political theater — and one that’s certain to grab national media attention and the attention of the White House — but critics, including some immigrant rights advocates, say the portal raises more questions than it answers.

What Sherrill Said on The Daily Show

Sherrill’s interview on The Daily Show was striking both for tone and content. The governor, a Democrat and former Navy pilot, drew comparisons between ICE actions and “secret police,” citing concerns that federal agents sometimes conduct enforcement without clear communication or notification to local communities.

Her comments about taking out a cellphone and filming federal agents were made against the backdrop of national shock over deadly federal-agent shootings in Minneapolis, where two people were killed by U.S. law enforcement officers in separate incidents earlier this month.

But how this portal will actually function — and what happens to the videos once they’re submitted — remains unclear. The governor’s press office has declined to provide specifics about verification, data security, launch timing, or cost.

Immigrant Rights Groups Say the Portal Might Miss the Mark

It’s not just legal experts who are raising eyebrows. Some immigrant rights advocates argue that a government-run video portal won’t meaningfully protect vulnerable communities — and in some cases could even backfire.

Organizers from groups like the American Friends Service Committee and the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice have questioned whether the portal can move fast enough to help people in the field, how the data will be handled, and whether it will truly lead to accountability. They argued that priorities should be concrete legal protections — such as enshrining stronger sanctuary policies and data privacy rules into state law — rather than simply gathering footage.

One critic noted that videos could easily “get lost in the ether” if the portal isn’t staffed and maintained at a high level, and that communities may distrust handing their own footage and personal information to a government database.

Lessons from Other States: New York & California

New Jersey is not the first state to consider something like this. Both New York and California have launched similar platforms aimed at documenting ICE and other federal immigration enforcement actions. Those efforts have faced significant challenges — including questions about whether videos are acted upon quickly enough and how authorities verify authenticity.

Sherrill’s office has so far refused to answer basic questions about how New Jersey’s portal will avoid those pitfalls, how it will secure videos and personal data, or how it will be integrated with existing immigrant-rights resources such as “Know Your Rights” workshops offered by advocacy groups.

Federal Pushback: Tom Homan and the Trump Administration

Although Sherrill’s portal was not directly mentioned by President Donald Trump or his immigration officials in recent public statements, it is almost certain to draw federal scrutiny.

Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, has been vocal about his opposition to state and local policies that he says hinder ICE operations. In the past year, Homan has criticized New Jersey’s limits on cooperation with federal immigration authorities and warned against local resistance to ICE as going “too far.” He also condemned actions by New Jersey Democrats, including a widely reported incident in Newark in May 2025, saying activists were “crossing the line” in opposing federal enforcement.

While Homan hasn’t taken aim at the portal concept — at least not publicly — his rhetoric about New Jersey suggests Washington will not let this go quietly.

A Portal or Provocation? The Bigger Picture

On its face, Sherrill’s portal pitch sounds like an empowering transparency tool: everyday New Jersey residents watching and documenting federal agents at work. But beneath the catchy call to record ICE, critics worry the policy could encourage conflict between ICE agents and the public — especially at a moment when tensions around immigration enforcement are already inflamed following incidents like the Minneapolis shootings.

Legal scholars have also questioned whether a state-sponsored system aimed at tracking federal personnel could face constitutional challenges or claims that federal enforcement prerogatives preempt state policies.

Until Sherrill’s team provides more specifics about how the site will operate and how the state intends to protect participants and enforce accountability, the “portal” idea will remain as nebulous — and controversial — as the national debate over immigration that surrounds it.

