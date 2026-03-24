🍿 Bravo confirms Season 15 of RHONJ with 3 returning stars

💥 Teresa, Melissa and Dolores reunite after drama-filled last season

❓ Rest of the cast remains a mystery after no "live" reunion episode

Three of the longtime cast members of Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for another season of the reality series.

After nearly two years of a hazy future, Bravo announced on Tuesday that Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania would be back in front of cameras for season 15.

Giudice, who lives in Montville, is the only remaining original cast member, since debuting her table-flipping skills in season one back in 2009.

RHONJ season 15 news Melissa Gorga at Housewives on the Hill for HIV Prevention by MISTR on March 18, 2026 in Washington (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP) loading...

Family drama roots run deep for returning stars

Gorga, her sister-in-law and a Franklin Lakes resident, joined in season three (in 2011) bringing immediate family drama.

Catania began as an occasional friend of the show through her relationship with Giudice.

The North Jersey resident, who has split her time between Bergen and Passaic Counties in recent years, finally was upped to a main cast member in 2016 with season seven.

Read More: Special Forces adds New Jersey Giudice duo and Christie Rampone

RHONJ season 15 news Dolores Catania on Jan.15, 2026 in New York City (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) loading...

Other ladies have come and gone, even before season 14 ended with no live reunion special, just a bitterly divided “final dinner.”

As for who else joins this trio and their families — Bravo is keeping that under wraps, for now.

That includes whether any remaining season 14 cast mates return in a “friend” capacity.

Margaret Josephs shares a gracious RHONJ goodbye video

One of the departing cast members, Margaret Josephs shared her own announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

Josephs said after being in talks since December, she decided it was time to move onto new things.

She thanked NBC Universal, Bravo and Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen, the production company and the cast "the good and the bad" — and added she was already on the set of a new project.

Among comments on the video was longtime co-star Gorga, who wrote "Marge you're one of the good ones," and ending with "You'll always be my Aries queen 👑 I love u."

Cohen also commented, saying "No, thank YOU. What a ride."

RHONJ season 15 news (L-R) Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice on Feb.14, 2026 (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for ALICE+OLIVIA) loading...

Giudice’s new NJ restaurant adds fresh storyline

Giudice will have lots to keep the cameras rolling as she and daughter, Gia, have been working to open a restaurant in Westwood.

Yes it’s Italian — and it’s named Il Vero.

During their hiatus in Jersey, Catania has kept busy in front of the cameras — as a winning contestant on "The Traitors" and now, as a friend to a new Real Housewives franchise along the East Coast.

"The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" season one premieres on April 2 — and streams the next day on Peacock.

"They remind me of New Jersey when we first started, just the way that they are," Catania said to Bravo's Daily Dish, calling the Rhode Island ladies "so amazing."

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans Since season 1, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has shown off lots of fabulous spots for food and more across NJ. Here are places linked to the Bravo series worth a visit. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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