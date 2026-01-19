🔴 Englewood police say a woman was shot during a violent early-morning attack.

🔴 Prosecutors say the suspect pistol-whipped the victim and fired multiple shots.

🔴 ICE has lodged a detainer after learning the suspect is a Venezuelan national.

ENGLEWOOD — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on a Venezuelan national after he shot a woman early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Christian D. Parra-Pescoso, 36, of Englewood, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree possession of a large capacity magazine.

He's being held at Bergen County Jail after his arrest at an Englewood home, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police say victim was pistol-whipped and shot during early-morning attack

According to prosecutors, gunfire rang out shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at the home on Charles Street.

Englewood police found a woman at the scene who had been shot once. The bullet injured her arm and shoulder. She was hospitalized and was in stable condition as of late Monday morning.

Investigators said that Parra-Pescoso had used his handgun to hit the victim over the head, causing a large cut. He also fired the weapon multiple times, though only one bullet struck the woman, authorities said.

ICE detainer issued after suspect identified as Venezuelan national

According to jail records, Parra-Pescoso is a citizen of Venezuela. On Monday, federal immigration authorities issued an ICE detainer.

A detainer is a request for the agency to get a heads-up if a suspect will be released. This lets ICE take custody of the individual before he or she is back on the streets.

