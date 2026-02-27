Killer admits to triple shooting at troubled Toms River, NJ hookah lounge
🔴 A gunman admitted to opening fire inside a Toms River hookah lounge.
🔴 Eric Manzanares pleaded guilty to a lower crime after initially being charged with murder.
🔴 Arrested in Virginia months later, he now faces up to 23 years in prison.
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man has admitted to shooting up a hookah lounge, killing one man and badly hurting two others.
On Friday, Eric Manzanares pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault.
Manzanares is now 26 years old and may spend the next half of his life behind bars, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. At sentencing on April 24, prosecutors will ask the Superior Court judge to impose a 23-year state prison term. His sentences for the manslaughter and assaults are expected to run at the same time.
Fatal shooting at Top Tier Hookah Lounge
According to prosecutors, the shooting happened early on the morning of Aug. 27, 2022. Photos from the scene showed that the spray of bullets had created a large hole in the front glass window.
Around 1:30 a.m., gunfire rang out at Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Ave. in Toms River. Police found three men who had been shot.
Nymere Tinsley, 25, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had been shot in his lower abdomen. Two other Monmouth County men lived after one was shot in the stomach and the other had a bullet strike his elbow.
After the shooting, the township shut down the hookah lounge. Then-Mayor Maurice Hill said the owners were operating outside of their approved zoning use, and that it had been previously reported to the township's Quality of Life Task Force.
READ MORE: Medicaid cuts blamed as 154-year-old NJ hospital closes
Manhunt and arrest in Virginia after Ocean County murder charge
Investigators found that Manzanares had shot all three victims. Later the same day, they charged him with murder and related offenses. However, police couldn't find him and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Months later, on April 7, 2023, Manzanares was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia. In January 2024, he was then extradited to New Jersey and taken to Ocean County Jail.
Step Inside RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View
Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5