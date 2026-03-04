🔴Mercer County hunter charged after allegedly shooting man, dog

KINGWOOD — A hunter from Mercer County has been charged after allegedly shooting an older man and his dog with birdshot pellets in Hunterdon County on Monday, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed.

State Division of Fish and Wildlife Conservation police charged Michael Griffis, 47, of Hamilton, with negligent use of a firearm and causing property damage as a result of a hunting incident that occurred Monday in Kingwood.

The victim, Gerald Quarino, 70, of Columbus, Burlington County, sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the leg after being struck with birdshot pellets just before 11 a.m. on March 2, a spokesperson from the NJDEP said.

Quarino’s dog was also struck by pellets, but the dog’s condition remains unknown.

It's not clear what the circumstances were that led to the shootings.

Charges were filed with Kingwood Municipal Court. Griffis is reportedly due back in court on March 16.

