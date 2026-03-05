🚨 Cape May County sober living owner charged with sexual assault

A 53-year-old Cape May County man who owns several sober living houses has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman shortly after she became a resident in one.

Brian Leach has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

On Wednesday, search warrants were carried out at the residences operated by Leach’s Sobriety House, as well as Leach’s own home in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township.

The effort involved members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team.

Affidavit alleges requests for nude photos and paid sex

According to an affidavit filed in the case and cited by OCNJDaily, a woman accused Leach of texting her a request for nude photos of herself, after he helped her secure a room in one of his sober living houses shortly after she was arrested last month.

He was also accused of then offering to pay the woman for sex — $200 for oral sex and $500 to $600 for sexual intercourse, she told investigators.

The woman said she felt she had no choice, as she was worried Leach’s personal connections could impact her status with the court.

"Leach owned six sober living houses within Cape May County, and routinely held his connections and relationships within the Recovery Court program over recovery participants' heads, as evidenced by multiple statements taken by participants and text messages between Leach and Recovery Court probation officers," according to the same affidavit, the report said.

Authorities have asked anyone with information related to this case to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.

Tips can also be shared anonymously through the Prosecutor’s Office website, or use the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line by selecting the “Anonymous Tip” option.

Suspect has prior drug-related convictions

Leach has a lengthy criminal record that stretches back to his teen years, and he has publicly talked about his past struggles with drug addiction.

In Cape May County, he was previously convicted once for theft, as well as cocaine possession in 2011 and 2013.

On Thursday, Leach was being held at Cape May County Jail, pending a court hearing.

