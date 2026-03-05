🚨Teen from East Orange arrested after brawl outside sold-out Piscataway playoff game

PISCATAWAY — A teen from East Orange was arrested after a large disturbance broke out outside a sold-out high school basketball playoff game Tuesday night.

The massive crowd of about 200 people drew a heavy police response to the Piscataway High School gym as the boys basketball team hosted Plainfield in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 semifinal, NJ.com reported. The game had sold out, leaving dozens of fans lingering in the parking lot for the early-evening matchup.

The incident comes less than a week after a massive crowd of teens disturbed several businesses in Hamilton, raising fresh concerns about crowd control at teen gatherings across New Jersey.

In Piscataway, police moved in after a brief altercation erupted among members of the crowd, according to school officials. The district said the incident did not involve Piscataway High students or staff, but one teen from East Orange was arrested.

The Chiefs ultimately lost the playoff matchup to Plainfield, 73-57.

Another large teen gathering draws police response

The scene in Piscataway comes just days after a similar situation unfolded in Hamilton Township, where police broke up a crowd estimated at around 200 teens that gathered at a Sky Zone trampoline park before some moved to a nearby Wawa.

In that Mercer County incident, two teens were taken into custody after fights broke out and police from multiple surrounding agencies were called in to disperse the crowd.

These haven't been the only incidents in recent years, prompting lawmakers and local officials to push for tougher consequences.

Last year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the crime of “inciting a public brawl,” a fourth-degree offense that can carry up to 18 months in prison. The measure was pushed after multiple outbreaks of teen violence at public events, malls, and Jersey Shore boardwalks.

In Gloucester Township, officials adopted a controversial ordinance allowing parents to face fines of up to $2,000 or even jail time if their children repeatedly break the law — a move prompted by large groups of teens who disrupted community events and forced the cancellation of the township’s annual Gloucester Township Day festival.

Photo circulating online raises questions

After the Piscataway disturbance, a photo circulating on social media showed an officer holding a rifle, sparking questions from some community members.

Piscataway police clarified that the officer was not from their department, noting their own policy does not allow officers to display rifles publicly.

