🔴 Police say 18-year-old sped off during Route 1 stop, ran red light and triggered deadly crash

🔴 Edison High School junior Karla Gamero, 17, killed in passenger seat; dog also died

🔴 Driver faces vehicular homicide, eluding and multiple assault charges as AG investigates

WOODBRIDGE — In chaos that unfolded in barely a minute, a 17-year-old was killed and another driver was left seriously injured. Now an 18-year-old is facing a stack of felony charges.

Police say driver hit triple-digit speeds before deadly crash

According to Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, Woodbridge police tried to pull over Mikael Salman, 18, around midnight on Feb. 19 as he drove a Nissan Maxima with New York plates.

Instead of stopping, investigators say Salman punched the gas and accelerated at a speed “greatly in excess” of the limit and heading south on Route 1.

Roughly 60 seconds later, police say he blew through a red light at Gill Lane and smashed into the passenger side of a Buick.

Why the Attorney General is involved

Under New Jersey law, the Attorney General’s Office must investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with an on-duty police officer.

Authorities say the Woodbridge patrol vehicle that attempted to stop the Nissan was not involved in the crash itself.

Edison teen killed, dog also dies in wreck

Karla Gamero, 17, of Edison, a junior at Edison High School, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Nissan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog inside the Nissan was also killed in the crash.

Karla was laid to rest on Friday as friends and family mourned a life cut short.

"Whether it was her infectiously loud laugh, her wonderful care and love for Teddy or her obsession with boba, Karla made a lasting impact on everyone who knew her. She had big plans, a kind heart, and a spirit that will never be forgotten," family friend Maribel Davila wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help with unexpected expenses

Police have not disclosed the relationship between Salman and the victim.

Mark Alexich Mark Alexich was in the other car that was hit. (via Mealtrain) loading...

Buick driver injured; Hamilton passenger faces surgery

The driver of the Buick suffered a broken arm.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the Buick’s passenger, Mark Alexich of Hamilton (Mercer County), remains hospitalized with serious injuries. A MealTrain page set up for his family says he suffered multiple injuries that will require surgery.

Teen driver charged with vehicular homicide, eluding

Salman, who lives in the Iselin section of Woodbridge, was hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

He is charged with:

🚨 Second-degree vehicular homicide

🚨 First-degree eluding

🚨 Three counts of second-degree aggravated assault

🚨 Fourth-degree assault by auto

🚨 Endangering the welfare of a child

🚨 Animal cruelty

His first court appearance has been postponed.