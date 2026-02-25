💔 A 22-year-old Rutgers University student was killed in a head-on crash in Woodbridge.

🚗 The late-night Route 27 collision also left two others hospitalized.

🙏 More than $54,000 has been raised to support Amber Torres’ grieving family.

WOODBRIDGE — Community members have been pulling together to support a Middlesex County family after a 22-year-old Rutgers University student was killed in a head-on crash.

Amber Torres, of Colonia, died on Feb.18 as police said the car she was driving was hit by another vehicle in Iselin.

After 10:30 p.m., Woodbridge Police were called to the wreck along Route 27 North near Deepa Auto Repair.

A 2013 Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 28-year-old Iselin man, struck the 2025 Nissan Altima head-on, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Torres was driving the Altima, with a friend as her front seat passenger.

The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, also from Colonia, and the other driver were both hospitalized.

As of last week, the Hyundai driver remained in critical condition.

Police have asked anyone with information or surveillance footage of the crash area to call Investigator Adam Kazawic of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-602-7375 or Detective Stenly Vertus of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8391.

Colonia family mourns Rutgers senior months from graduation

Torres was being mourned by loved ones, including her parents and two siblings.

“Amber’s life, though far too brief, was filled with love, purpose, and dedication. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, a fiercely loving sister, a loyal friend, and a bright, hardworking young woman whose kindness touched countless lives. Her strength of character and generous spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her,” according to an online obituary.

The victim was months from graduating with a bachelor’s degree in science from Rutgers University.

GoFundMe tops $54K as community rallies

A GoFundMe campaign to support her family had raised more than $54,000 as of Wednesday.

“She worked incredibly hard toward her goals and had dreams of building a meaningful career where she could make a difference in the world. She had so much life ahead of her, so many plans, ambitions, and milestones yet to reach. That future was taken far too soon,” the fundraising campaign said.

According to the GoFundMe, Amber's father is a corrections officer in Hudson County.

“In that line of duty, families often live with the constant hope and prayer that their loved one in uniform returns home safely at the end of each shift. We think about the dangers they face and the risks they take to protect others. No one ever imagines that the unthinkable could happen to the loved ones waiting at home.”

Since she was a teenager, Torres had also worked at the Stewart's in Rahway.

The restaurant shared the GoFundMe link along with its own memorial post on Facebook.

“During her six years with us, Amber built real friendships and brought kindness, laughter, and a smile that brightened so many days for both coworkers and customers. She will be deeply missed, and our hearts are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” according to the young woman's former co-workers in their online tribute.

