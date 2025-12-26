NJ man, 22, dies in Christmas Eve crash that brought Parkway to a standstill

🚨Christmas Eve traffic nightmare on the Parkway

WOODBRIDGE — A deadly three-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway caused a nearly 10-mile delay for holiday travelers during the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Li Wei Lin, 22, of Elizabeth, died in the crash that began when his Honda sedan went off the right side of the highway from an on-ramp from Exit 132 (Route 27) at 2:15 p.m., State Police said.

After hitting a guardrail, the Honda wound up back in a travel lane and was hit by a Lexus SUV driven by Margaret Quinn, 57, of Barnegat, police said. The impact pushed the Honda into a concrete barrier, where it was hit by a Ram pickup driven by Alan Tinquist, 74, of Beach Haven, police said.

Quinn was not injured in the crash and Tinquist suffered minor injuries, police said.

Map shows Exit 132 (Route 27) of the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge

Holiday traffic delays stretch for miles

Just one lane of the Parkway was open during the investigation and cleanup.. It took two hours to travel from Sayreville to the crash scene near the Metropark train station.

It was the sixth fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County in 2025 and the third in Woodbridge, according to State Police records.

