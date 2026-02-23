🚨Three people, including an infant, were killed in a fiery crash on the NJ Turnpike

🚨A Freightliner truck rear-ended a Volvo tractor-trailer near Exit 5

🚨 The crash marks the sixth fatal accident on the Turnpike so far in 2026

WESTAMPTON — Three people, including a 5-month-old infant, were killed in a crash between two tractor-trailers on the New Jersey Turnpike early Saturday morning.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said a Freightliner truck heading south near Exit 5 (Burlington, Mount Holly) rear-ended a Volvo truck around 2:15 a.m. The Freightliner burst into flames on impact, killing driver Albert Speaks, 49, of Plainfield, and the passengers — Kuirsten Simmons, 33, of Orange, and the infant.

Sixth fatal crash on the Turnpike in 2026

The Volvo went off the road to the right. Driver Elvin Camacho, 35, of North Bergen sustained only minor injuries.

The relationship between the adults in the truck and the infant was not disclosed by Marchan. Charges have not been announced.

It was the sixth fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2026, according to State Police records.

