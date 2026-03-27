✅ Old Bridge wrestler Adriana Maria was paralyzed after a match injury in January

✅ She is now walking again following surgery and rehab

✅ Community support poured in, raising $135K and lifting her spirits during recovery

OLD BRIDGE — A female high school wrestler who was partially paralyzed in a match is walking again.

Adriana Maria was legally pinned during the final match of Jan. 31 against Perth Amboy. Adriana told a trainer she was in severe neck pain and could not move her arms or legs. She was hospitalized.

After two surgeries for a displaced spinal cord and intense rehabilitation, Adriana told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that she returned to Old Bridge High School on Thursday, where she will begin attending classes for several half days to start. She said there are good days and bad days, and is using a walker.

Community support fuels comeback

There was an outpouring of support for Adriana and her family, including $135,000 donated to a GoFundMe campaign and a matching fundraiser. Her teammates wore pink T-shirts to show support during her recovery, which Adriana told NJ.com made her feel happy.

"It just really let me know that no matter what the outcome was, that I would always have people there for me," Maria told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Board of Education member Elena Fransisco called Ariana's recovery one of perseverance and resilience.

"With this mindset, Adriana will conquer all of her goals, I’m sure of it," Francisco wrote on her Facebook page.

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T shirt in suport of injured Old Bridge High School wrestler Adriana Maria T shirt in suport of injured Old Bridge High School wrestler Adriana Maria (Old Bridge School Board of Education) loading...

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