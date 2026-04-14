🚨Up to 20 Burlington County school districts hit with bomb threats

🚨Students sheltered, evacuated, and later returned as police swept campuses

🚨Surge in threats mirrors similar incidents reported across the U.S.

As many as 20 school districts in Burlington County received bomb threats on Monday. All turned out not to be credible.

Police in the City of Burlington reported all four schools in its district received threats, which led students to shelter-in-place orders and evacuations. Students eventually returned to their schools. The Delran, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Riverside districts also received threats.

Law enforcement responded to the affected schools, conducted searches and found nothing of concern. Police presence was also increased for the day at many of the schools.

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Nationwide trend of school threats

Moorestown police said there has been an increase in threats this academic year, which led officials to create a new response plan. The plan includes a bomb-detecting K9, which helps quickly evaluate a threat and formulate a response, which could include a shelter in place or relocating students.

Elsewhere in the country, more than a half dozen districts in southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts received robocall threats on April 8, WMUR TV reported. In Ohio, threats have been called into schools in the Huntington Local School District 11 times since January, according to the Chillicothe Gazette.

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