New Jersey teacher up for America’s Favorite Teacher award

Erinn Byers, a second-grade elementary school teacher in the Lacey Township School District in New Jersey, is up for some big recognition as a finalist for America’s Favorite Teacher award.

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Byers got into teaching because of her “wonderful experience” that she had with her elementary school teachers.

She stated specifically that she had a second-grade teacher who taught her to write biographical reports after doing research. Making her teacher proud was a driving force in continuing to succeed.

Byers, while in grade school, won an academic contest, which led her to share that experience by helping other students.

One of her most memorable teaching experiences was helping her second-grade students write a short narrative with 4 or 5 short paragraphs. Byers stated, “it was so rewarding to see them able to achieve this!”

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Erinn Byers was selected as a finalist for America’s Favorite Teacher Award.

The winner of the award receives $25,000, a trip to Hawaii, an appearance in Reader’s Digest, and a school assembly class with Bill Nye.

When asked what she plans to do with the $25,000 if she wins the award, Ms. Byers states she would use the money to establish and maintain an outdoor garden at her school with raised beds, arbors and a vegetable garden so that students would learn how to tend to those plants and vegetables.

Voting to reach the top 5 ends Thursday, April 16th, 2026. For the link to help Byers be named, you can vote here

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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