In this ever-changing economy and work environment, adults are reaching for the schoolbooks once again to gain momentum among their working professional peers.

Back-to-school adults have weighed the long-term benefits of additional qualifications against today’s overwhelming economic pressure. It is an increasing trend.

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Study shows growing interest in adult education in New Jersey

Eastern Washington University Online explored this trend with a new study that breaks down each state and how they gauge interest in adult education.

Adult learners are rethinking how they can build a more stable career as job demands shift — and, more importantly, as new technologies change what employers value.

We see it every day. The salesperson next to you may not have your people skills but knows how to operate modern tools that are now essential to closing deals.

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NJ workers feel pressure from technology and job changes

You’re left behind while the tech-savvy employee moves ahead — both in position and pay.

According to the survey, half of all adults in New Jersey are considering going back to school, with 18% planning to enroll within the year.

The biggest motivation? Money.

A full 64% say increasing pay is the primary reason for returning to school.

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Pay, fulfillment, and career change drive decisions

Other factors are also at play.

51% say personal fulfillment would bring them back

31% say adult education is a pathway to a new career

Employer support also plays a major role, with 70% of adults saying it would influence their decision to enroll.

Cost remains the biggest barrier to going back to school

At the same time, 70% say cost is the biggest deterrent.

Taking on tuition expenses — and the fear of additional debt — continues to hold many people back from returning to the classroom.

Still, with the rise of artificial intelligence and rapid workplace changes, more adults are realizing they need to stay competitive.

Why now may be the time to go back

The economy is shifting. Industries are evolving. Layoffs at major corporations are making workers rethink their future.

If you’re currently employed and able to invest in additional education — whether to improve your current role or pivot to something new — it may be worth considering.

The times are changing, and for many in New Jersey, going back to school could be the move that keeps them moving forward.

Read the whole study here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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