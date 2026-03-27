🚨 Man admits to lewd acts inside Atlantic City retail stores.

😲 Witnesses say he followed a woman and behaved inappropriately.

👨‍⚖️ Repeat offender now faces possible prison time after prior NJ Transit incidents.

ATLANTIC CITY — A New Jersey man has admitted to getting overly excited inside clothing and lingerie stores in America's Playground.

On Oct. 14, 2025, Shawn Guinyard followed a woman from a McDonald's to the H&M at the Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City. He had previously been evicted from the outlets, a security officer later said to police.

Get our free mobile app

Shocked shoppers saw the 39-year-old man take out his genitals and start masturbating inside the store, according to Atlantic County prosecutors. One employee saw Guinyard follow the same woman around the store, hiding around corners and touching himself.

Guinyard then went across the street into Victoria's Secret, at the corner of Arctic and Michigan Avenues. A female employee said that he asked her "weird questions" and rubbed himself over his pants while complimenting her.

Witnesses called the police and reported that the man was wearing a black shirt and green pants. Police officers arrested Guinyard as he walked away from Victoria's Secret.

Victoria's Secret on Arctic Ave. in Atlantic City Victoria's Secret on Arctic Ave. in Atlantic City in 2025. (Google Maps) loading...

On Thursday, Guinyard pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He likely won't get away with a slap on the wrist. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend one year in state prison at sentencing in July.

It's far from the first time that Guinyard has been accused of lewd acts in public.

In 2023, he was charged with at least seven lewd acts aboard NJ Transit buses directed toward female drivers. He was banned from NJ Transit for at least one year.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic Feeling nostalgic for the ’90s? Take a look at the faces and styles that defined the era — back when the world was on the verge of Y2K and social media didn’t exist. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz